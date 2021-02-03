Wednesday 2-3-21 Headlines and Highlights

The Morning Line gets you caught up on all you need to know to start your day the right way with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff. We have the following stories and more.

Hockey East released the schedule of games for the week ahead, and the UMaine men are not listed. The UMaine Women are on the league schedule for this weekend, as the Bears will be at UConn, Friday (4pm) and Saturday (3pm).

The Boston Celtics started their west coast trip last night with a 111-107 win at Golden State, and tonight Boston is at Sacramento for the second game of this 5 game trip.

The NBA and the Players Association are working out the details to have All-Star event March 7th in Atlanta.

The Boston Bruins are still on the road, tonight the B’s take on the team with the second most points in the NHL with the first of two games at Philadelphia. The next home game for the Bruins was supposed to be Saturday against Buffalo, but that game will not happen, because the Sabres are postponing their schedule until at least Monday because of COVID-19 issues.

Former New England Patriots, and three time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi is leaving ESPN and going back to college as a senior advisor at Arizona where he played.

As Tom Brady gears up for his 10th Super Bowl appearance, fans are buying up Tom Brady gear at an unprecedented rate. According to Fanatics, the NFL's official e-commerce partner, Brady is their best-selling NFL player ever for the two-week period between the conference championship and Super Bowl.

Second ranked Baylor improved to 17-0 yesterday and 9-0 in the Big 12 winning the battle of the Lone Star State beating 6th ranked Texas 83-69.

20th ranked Florida State was scheduled to play at Boston College last night, but the game was postponed because of COVID issues within the Seminoles program.

After Patrick Reed won the Farmers Insurance Open this past weekend an online sports betting location – Points Bet – is refunding all bets on anyone other than Reed to win the tournament, we explain why.

Wednesday February 3rd, 2021.