Wednesday July 8th Headlines & Highlights

Our tour through the top stories in sports takes us around the globe, join Wayne, Phil Turmelle, and Jeff to get caught up on what you need to know.

Two members of the Boston Red Sox tested positive for COVID-19 we have the details for you, and what Cleveland is doing for one player who opened himself up to the virus during the holiday weekend.

The Chicago Blackhawks released a statement they will not be changing their name or logo and explained why, we let you know their reasoning.

The MLS Is Back Tournament has some schedule changes to make after more positive COVID-19 tests, and an American is on a scoring streak in the English Premier League.

The WNBA season will start in a couple of weeks in Florida, and one co-owner of a franchise expressed concerns and the league and players responded, we let you know what it is all about. And the NBA commissioner has some concerns about the "bubble" being popped when the teams all arrive in Orlando.

We talk about how a friend of the show had another big day on the basketball court at TBT.

A social media post by an NFL player resulted in a couple of apologies by that NFL player, we have the reasons in our Headlines and Highlights.

One college conference called off the fall sports season, but may try something else, and an international golf tournament is being pushed back a year.

And of course Jeff Hoak keeps us up to date on all scores from baseball in Asia.

