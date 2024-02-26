PVC All-Conference Wrestling Team Announced
The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) announce their 2023-24 All-Conference Wrestling Team. Congratulations to all!
Wt. Class-106:
- 1st team: Nick McMillen - Foxcroft
- 2nd team: Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy
- HM: Isaac Allen - Dexter
Wt. Class-113:
- 1st team: Bo Provencher - Bucksport
- 2nd team: Asher Bishop - Woodland
- HM: Matt Severence - Dexter
Wt. Class-120:
- 1st team: Parker Hunter - Mattanawcook Academy
- 2nd team: Brock Gagnon - Caribou
- HM: Garrett Tibbets - Dexter
Wt. Class 126:
- 1st team: Luke Horne - Ellsworth
- 2nd team: Nathan Durgin - Foxcroft
- HM: Noah Woodruff - Dexter
Wt. Class 132:
- 1st team: Wyatt Leighton - Mattanawcook Academy
- 2nd team: Wyatt Cram - Dexter
- HM: Jovin Pesek - Ellsworth
Wt. Class 138:
- 1st team: Karson Tibbetts - PCSS
- 2nd team: Damiair Miller - Dexter
- HM: Nick Jacobs - MDI
Wt. Class 144:
- 1st team: Owen Harper - Mattanawcook
- 2nd team: Grayson Mote - Ellsworth
- HM: Skighler Woodard - Dexter
Wt. Class 150:
- 1st team: Daniel Freudig - MDI
- 2nd team: Mason St. Peter - Caribou
- HM: Mason Grindle - Ellsworth
Wt. Class 157:
- 1st team: Dominic Zeller - PCSS
- 2nd team: Ridge Weatherbee - Ellsworth
- HM: Kaiden Friend - Mattanawcook
Wt. Class 165:
- 1st team: Brady Ball - PCSS
- 2nd team: Remy Grindle - Bucksport
- HM: Quentin Rich - Dexter
Wt. Class 175:
- 1st team: Dominic Cookson - PCSS
- 2nd team: Noeah Collins - Woodland
- HM: Nick Thompson - Foxcroft
Wt. Class 190:
- 1st team: Ian Friend - Mattanawcook Acade,my
- 2nd team: Tyler Wing - Foxcroft Academy
- HM: Tanner Ladd - Dexter
Wt. Class 215:
- 1st team: James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy
- 2nd team: Casey McDonald - Ellsworth
- HM: Mason Rose - MDI
Wt. Class 285:
- 1st team: Beau Talbot - PCSS
- 2nd team: Wyatt Weaver - Bucksport
- HM: Hayden Melvin - Washington Academy
Coach of the Year: Sam Hughes, Ellsworth
Wrestler of the Meet: Brady Ball, PCSS
