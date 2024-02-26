PVC All-Conference Wrestling Team Announced

PVC All-Conference Wrestling Team Announced

Photo Walter Churchill

The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) announce their 2023-24 All-Conference Wrestling Team. Congratulations to all!

Wt. Class-106:

  • 1st team: Nick McMillen - Foxcroft
  • 2nd team: Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy
  • HM: Isaac Allen - Dexter

Wt. Class-113:

  • 1st team: Bo Provencher - Bucksport
  • 2nd team: Asher Bishop - Woodland
  • HM: Matt Severence - Dexter

Wt. Class-120:

  • 1st team: Parker Hunter - Mattanawcook Academy
  • 2nd team: Brock Gagnon - Caribou
  • HM: Garrett Tibbets - Dexter

Wt. Class 126:

  • 1st team: Luke Horne - Ellsworth
  • 2nd team: Nathan Durgin - Foxcroft
  • HM: Noah Woodruff - Dexter

Wt. Class 132:

  • 1st team: Wyatt Leighton - Mattanawcook Academy
  • 2nd team: Wyatt Cram - Dexter
  • HM: Jovin Pesek - Ellsworth

Wt. Class 138:

  • 1st team: Karson Tibbetts - PCSS
  • 2nd team: Damiair Miller - Dexter
  • HM: Nick Jacobs - MDI

Wt. Class 144:

  • 1st team: Owen Harper - Mattanawcook
  • 2nd team: Grayson Mote - Ellsworth
  • HM: Skighler Woodard - Dexter

Wt. Class 150:

  • 1st team: Daniel Freudig - MDI
  • 2nd team: Mason St. Peter - Caribou
  • HM: Mason Grindle - Ellsworth

Wt. Class 157:

  • 1st team: Dominic Zeller - PCSS
  • 2nd team: Ridge Weatherbee - Ellsworth
  • HM: Kaiden Friend - Mattanawcook

Wt. Class 165:

  • 1st team: Brady Ball - PCSS
  • 2nd team: Remy Grindle - Bucksport
  • HM: Quentin Rich - Dexter

Wt. Class 175:

  • 1st team: Dominic Cookson - PCSS
  • 2nd team: Noeah Collins - Woodland
  • HM: Nick Thompson - Foxcroft

Wt. Class 190:

  • 1st team: Ian Friend - Mattanawcook Acade,my
  • 2nd team: Tyler Wing - Foxcroft Academy
  • HM: Tanner Ladd - Dexter

Wt. Class 215:

  • 1st team: James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy
  • 2nd team: Casey McDonald - Ellsworth
  • HM: Mason Rose - MDI

Wt. Class 285:

  • 1st team: Beau Talbot - PCSS
  • 2nd team: Wyatt Weaver - Bucksport
  • HM: Hayden Melvin - Washington Academy

Coach of the Year: Sam Hughes, Ellsworth

Wrestler of the Meet: Brady Ball, PCSS

 

Get our free mobile app
Categories: Athlete of the Week, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket