PVC All-Conference Wrestling Team Announced

The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) announce their 2023-24 All-Conference Wrestling Team. Congratulations to all!

Wt. Class-106:

1st team: Nick McMillen - Foxcroft

2nd team: Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy

HM: Isaac Allen - Dexter

Wt. Class-113:

1st team: Bo Provencher - Bucksport

2nd team: Asher Bishop - Woodland

HM: Matt Severence - Dexter

Wt. Class-120:

1st team: Parker Hunter - Mattanawcook Academy

2nd team: Brock Gagnon - Caribou

HM: Garrett Tibbets - Dexter

Wt. Class 126:

1st team: Luke Horne - Ellsworth

2nd team: Nathan Durgin - Foxcroft

HM: Noah Woodruff - Dexter

Wt. Class 132:

1st team: Wyatt Leighton - Mattanawcook Academy

2nd team: Wyatt Cram - Dexter

HM: Jovin Pesek - Ellsworth

Wt. Class 138:

1st team: Karson Tibbetts - PCSS

2nd team: Damiair Miller - Dexter

HM: Nick Jacobs - MDI

Wt. Class 144:

1st team: Owen Harper - Mattanawcook

2nd team: Grayson Mote - Ellsworth

HM: Skighler Woodard - Dexter

Wt. Class 150:

1st team: Daniel Freudig - MDI

2nd team: Mason St. Peter - Caribou

HM: Mason Grindle - Ellsworth

Wt. Class 157:

1st team: Dominic Zeller - PCSS

2nd team: Ridge Weatherbee - Ellsworth

HM: Kaiden Friend - Mattanawcook

Wt. Class 165:

1st team: Brady Ball - PCSS

2nd team: Remy Grindle - Bucksport

HM: Quentin Rich - Dexter

Wt. Class 175:

1st team: Dominic Cookson - PCSS

2nd team: Noeah Collins - Woodland

HM: Nick Thompson - Foxcroft

Wt. Class 190:

1st team: Ian Friend - Mattanawcook Acade,my

2nd team: Tyler Wing - Foxcroft Academy

HM: Tanner Ladd - Dexter

Wt. Class 215:

1st team: James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy

2nd team: Casey McDonald - Ellsworth

HM: Mason Rose - MDI

Wt. Class 285:

1st team: Beau Talbot - PCSS

2nd team: Wyatt Weaver - Bucksport

HM: Hayden Melvin - Washington Academy

Coach of the Year: Sam Hughes, Ellsworth

Wrestler of the Meet: Brady Ball, PCSS