Here are the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week nominees, for games/matches taking place October 6-11. Thanks to all those sending in nominees.

You can vote as often as you wish. Voting will close on Thursday, October 16th at 11:59 p.m.

Addison Goss - Bucksport Girl's Soccer - Scored 2 goals and had 2 assists against Ellsworth on Saturday and had a goal and a pair of assists against Orono.

Pierce Gorneault - Caribou Boy's Cross Country - The freshman won the Pendale Cross Country Meet at Hermon with a time of 16:59.36, nearly 15 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.

Kulani Granholm - MDI Girl's Cross Country - The sophomore won the Pendale Cross Country Meet at Hermon with a time of 19:49.01

Sam Hopkins - Hermon Football - Had 4 rushing touchdowns against Brewer.

Jayden Horton - Madison Football - Had 3 touchdowns and 213 yards rushing in the win over Mattanawcook Academy

Kyle Johnson - Bangor Football - Broke a 80 yard touchdown run to help lead the Rams to a 42-14 win over Windham

Asa Joyce - MDI Football - Getting the start, the sophomore carried the ball 16 times for 114 yards.

Luke Piper - Greely Football - He threw for 5 touchdown passes in the Ranger's win over Wells.

Colin Sullivan - MDI Boy's Soccer - Had 3 goals and 2 assists against Old Town on October 11th.

Richie Watson - Orono Football - He rushed 16 times for 206 yards, scoring 3 touchdowns on the ground and 1 in the air, catching a pass for 54 yards.

SJ Welch - Nokomis Golf - Won the Class B State Golf Title, leading Nokomis to the State Championship

Clara White - Orono Girls Cross Country - The senior won the Red Riot Challenge with a time of 15:24.18, beating her nearest competitor by 34 seconds.

Malachi Witmer - Houlton Boy's Cross Country - The junior won the Red Riot Challenge with a time of 13:35.14

The winner of Week 6 will join Lucia Silberstorff from the Foxcroft Academy Girl's Soccer Team, the Week 4 Winner, Jack Carson from the GSA Boy's Soccer Team, the Week 3 Winner, Halle Tarbox from Belfast Field Hockey who was the Week 2 Winner and Mabel Hawkes from the Hampden Academy Field Hockey Team who was the Week 1 Winner as our High School Athletes of the Week

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 7 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 19th, for games/matches played October 13th-October 18th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 20th and go thru Thursday, October 23rd.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 24th...

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.