Voting is now open for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for games played September 22nd - 27th.

Thanks to everyone who nominated athletes. Nominated this week were

Pierce Gorneault - Caribou Boys Cross Country - The Freshman won the Old Town Cross Country Meet with a time of 17:20.07

Trent Goss - Bucksport Boy's Soccer - Had 5 goals and 1 assist in the game against Sumner on September 23rd.

Sam Hopkins- Hermon Football - Scored on a 66 yard run against Hampden Academy on September 26th.

Clara Oldenburg - Bangor Girls Soccer- Scored on a 32 yard goal for the Rams as they tied Brunswick 1-1.

Lucia Silberstorff - Foxcroft Academy Girls Soccer - A Sophomore, she scored for the Ponies from about 30 yards out against Hermon

Ripley Strout - Ellsworth Football - Carried the ball 12 times for 294 yards and 4 Touchdowns against Waterville. Also had 11 solo tackles and 1 assist on defense.

SJ Welch - Nokomis Golf - Averaged 36.3 in 9 9-hole KVAC Matches with a low of 32 against MCI.

Richie Watson - Orono Football - He had 11 carries for 165 yards, scoring 2 Touchdowns against Dexter.

Clara White - Orono Girls Cross Country - Won the Old Town Cross Country Meet with a time of 19:52.51

Vote Below! You may vote as often as you wish thru 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 2nd

The winner of Week 4 will join Jack Carson from the GSA Boy's Soccer Team, the Week 3 Winner, Halle Tarbox from Belfast Field Hockey who was the Week 2 Winner and Mabel Hawkes from the Hampden Academy Field Hockey Team who was the Week 1 Winner as our High School Athletes of the Week

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 5 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 5th, for games/matches played September29th-October 4th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 6th and go thru Thursday, October 9th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 10th...

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.