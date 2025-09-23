Here are the nominations for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week for games played, September 15-20. Voting is open thru Thursday night, September 25th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 26th.

This week's nominees include.

Kason Bagley - Orono Football - Complete 14 passes for 352 yards while throwing for 5 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 7 times for 39 yards and 1 touchdown in Orono's 50-44 win over Houlton.

- Was the low-round medalist with a score of 38 against MDI and Ellsworth at Rocky Knoll Golf Course. Seth Bowden - Nokomis Football - Against Brewer on September 18th he had 3 touchdowns and 1 interception

- He had 7 goals and 3 assists for the Eagles in their 3 games this week. Dom Caso - Bangor Boy's Soccer - He had 6 goals and 1 assist, in 2 game during the week, including 4 goals against Brewer.

- Was the medalist with a low-round score of 38 at Kebo Valley Golf Course against MDI Emily Caulkins - Bangor Girl's Soccer - She had 11 saves in the Rams' 2-1 win over Camden Hills on September 20th and was in goal for Bangor's 7-0 shutout against Messalonskee on September 18th.

- She had over 12 saves in goal against Bangor, as Bangor and Brewer played to a 1-1 tie. Nick DeBeck - Bucksport Football - Carried the ball 40 times for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns in Bucksport's 44-24 win over Traip Academy.

Carried the ball 40 times for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns in Bucksport's 44-24 win over Traip Academy. Brooke Estey - Presque Isle Girl's Soccer - A freshman on the JV Team scored the winning goal for the Wildcats against the John Bapst Crusaders.

- A freshman on the JV Team scored the winning goal for the Wildcats against the John Bapst Crusaders. Trent Goss - Bucksport Boy's Soccer - Had 5 goals and 1 assist in Bucksport's 6-2 win over Mattanawcook Academy.

- Had 5 goals and 1 assist in Bucksport's 6-2 win over Mattanawcook Academy. Kulani Granholm - MDI Girl's Cross Country - A Sophomore, she won the meet in Blue Hill with a time of 19:24.56

- A Sophomore, she won the meet in Blue Hill with a time of 19:24.56 Connor Kedzierski - Bucksport Boy's Cross Country - A Junior, he won the meet in Blue Hill with a time of 16:14.17

- A Junior, he won the meet in Blue Hill with a time of 16:14.17 James Seymour - John Bapst Football - Playing against Mattanawcook Academy had a key interception against the Lynx ending their drive leading the Crusaders to the win

- Playing against Mattanawcook Academy had a key interception against the Lynx ending their drive leading the Crusaders to the win Holly Strout - Narraguagus Volleyball - She had 33 kills, 10 aces, 16 digs, 2 assists and 1 block in the Knights 2 victories in the week over Machias and MDI.

- She had 33 kills, 10 aces, 16 digs, 2 assists and 1 block in the Knights 2 victories in the week over Machias and MDI. Natalie Tardie - Hermon Girl's Soccer - Had 4 goals in the Hawks 7-0 win over John Bapst on September 18th.

Vote Below

You may vote as often as you wish. Voting will remain open thru Thursday, September 25th at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will join Halle Tarbox from Belfast Field Hockey who was the Week 2 Winner and Mabel Hawkes from the Hampden Academy Field Hockey Team who was the Week 1 Winner as our High School Athletes of the Week.

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 4 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 28th, for games/matches played September 22nd-27th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 29th and go thru Thursday, October 2nd. The winner will be announced on Friday, October 3rd..

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.