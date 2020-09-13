Welcome Back: Lakers, LeBron Headed to the Conference Finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James is headed to the conference finals, and the Los Angeles Lakers are going there for the first time in a decade.

The Lakers topped the Houston Rockets on Saturday night to win their Western Conference semifinal series in five games. Next up for the Lakers will be either the Los Angeles Clippers or Denver Nuggets in the West finals. Houston took Game 1 of the series, then dropped the next four and went 5-7 in this postseason.