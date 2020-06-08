What Does Ian Glendon Expect In The NHL Restart

Ian Glendon of Full Press Coverage joined The Morning Line to talk about how the NHL season will return and how he thinks the Bruins will fare once the playoffs begin.

There was a disagreement on the set up of the playoffs, but all believed the 24 team playoffs is going to be fun to watch.

But what about seeing the Boston Bruins playing in a prelim round before the playoffs start and potentially losing the number 1 overall seed?

