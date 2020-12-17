What To Watch During The Holidays And Where
Brandon Doyen runs down some of the movies we all watch during Christmas but now you don't have to wait to see when it will air on television.
Find out which streaming services have your favorite films.
Brandon runs them all down from It's A Wonderful Life to Elf to The Miracle on 34th Street.
He has all of those details and more in our Cinema Savvy this week.
Movies on Amazon Prime Video :
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Story
Bad Santa 2
Black Christmas
Dr. Suess The Grinch
Elf
Four Christmases
Home Alone
Home For Christmas
Home For The Holidays
It's A Wonderful Life
Jack Frost (Rankin / Bass Animated)
Love Actually
Miracle on 34th Street
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Nothing Like The Holidays
Office Christmas Party
Prancer
The Holiday
The Polar Express
The Santa Clause
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas
...and more
A Christmas Carol (Jim Carrey)
Home Alone
Home Alone 2
Home Alone 3
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Iron Man 3
Lego Star Wars Holiday Special
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas
Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas
Miracle on 34th Street
Noelle
Prep & Landing
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice
Santa Buddies : The Legend of Santa Paws
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3 : The Escape Clause
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
While You Were Sleeping
...and more
Netflix
A Bad Moms Christmas
How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Jim Carrey)
Klaus
The Christmas Chronicles
The Christmas Chronicles Part 2
...and more