Brandon Doyen runs down some of the movies we all watch during Christmas but now you don't have to wait to see when it will air on television.

Find out which streaming services have your favorite films.

Brandon runs them all down from It's A Wonderful Life to Elf to The Miracle on 34th Street.

He has all of those details and more in our Cinema Savvy this week.

Brandon Doyen via Facebook

Movies on Amazon Prime Video :

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Story

Bad Santa 2

Black Christmas

Dr. Suess The Grinch

Elf

Four Christmases

Home Alone

Home For Christmas

Home For The Holidays

It's A Wonderful Life

Jack Frost (Rankin / Bass Animated)

Love Actually

Miracle on 34th Street

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Nothing Like The Holidays

Office Christmas Party

Prancer

The Holiday

The Polar Express

The Santa Clause

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas

...and more

Disney Plus

A Christmas Carol (Jim Carrey)

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Iron Man 3

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

Mickey's Christmas Carol

Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas

Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street

Noelle

Prep & Landing

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice

Santa Buddies : The Legend of Santa Paws

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3 : The Escape Clause

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

While You Were Sleeping

...and more

Netflix

A Bad Moms Christmas

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Jim Carrey)

Klaus

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles Part 2

...and more