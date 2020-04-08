Who Will Be Maine’s Best High School Basketball Player?

We are down to the finals after the voting ended Wednesday morning April 8th.

Here are the results :

Round 6 Voting Results – Semifinals – Round of 4

Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton) = 57.6% to 42.4%

• Rossignol vs. Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) in Championship

Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Skip Chappelle (Old Town) = 67.3% to 32.7%

• Blodgett vs. Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) in Championship

That means Matt Rossignol and Cindy Blodgett are the finalists for the voting of Maine's best high school basketball player ever.

Throughout the bracket they've had the top two highest percentage of votes in every round except one, when Rossignol had the 4th most amount of votes. Blodgett has received the most votes in every round so far, can it last and crown her as the greatest high school player in the history of Maine?

You can vote here for the FINALS HERE the voting ends Friday morning at 5am.

The Road to the Championship

Round of 64 –

1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Joe Campbell (Bangor) = 83.8% to 16.2%

2 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Gary Towle (Cony) = 76.8% to 23.2%

Round of 32 -

1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Jock McKernan (Bangor) = 89% to 11%

2 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Bracey Barker (MDI) = 81.7% to 18.3%

Round of 16 –

1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Dick Scott (Ellsworth) = 81.3% to 18.7%

4 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Amy Vachon (Cony) = 56.9% to 43.1%

Round of 8 Quarterfinals –

1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Julie Bradstreet (Central Aroostook) = 76.8% to 23.2%

2 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Nick Mayo (Messalonskee) = 59.2% to 40.8%

Round of 4 Semifinals –

1 - Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Skip Chappelle (Old Town) = 67.3% to 32.7%

2 - Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton) = 57.6% to 42.4%