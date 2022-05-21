Witches Fall to the Dragons 6-4 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches fell to the Brunswick Dragons 6-4 on Friday night, May 21st at Heddericg Field in Brewer. The Witches were celebrating Senior Night.

Brunswick jumped out to a 4-0 lead, plating 4 runs in the 2nd inning.

Maddox Torrey started for Brewer on the bump. He went 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, although none were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Anderson Clifford pitched the last 4 innings allowing just 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 7 and walked 2.

Weston Cooper pitched a complete game for Brunswick. He allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 4.

Jed Gilpatrick leading off, had a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs to lead the Witch's offense. Grady Vanidestine had a triple and drove in a run. Michael Desjardins had Brewer's other hit.

For the Dragons Declan Lay had 2 hits including a double. Quinn McCaffrey had 2 hits.Weston Cooper had a double.Noah Gaghan had a single.

Brewer is now 6-6. They play at Mt. Ararat on Monday, May 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

Brunswick is now 2-10. They play host to Morse on Monday, May 23rd at 4 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game