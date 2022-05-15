Witches Softball Falls to Skowhegan 11-3 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches lost to the Skowhegan River Hawks 11-3 on Saturday afternoon, May 14th with temperatures in the low 90's at Coffin Field.

Skowhegan's bats erupted for 11 hits, highlighted by Jaycie Christopher who went 3-5 from the leadoff spot and had a double and home run.

Reese Danforth and Madalynne Morris each had 2 hits. Morris drove in 2 runs and had a double.

Sierra Carey had a double. Emily Dunbar, Carlie Jarvais, and Jackie Dodge each had a single.

Brewer managed only 3 hits. Jordan Doak, Jordin Williams and Josie Pece each singled. Pece drove in 2 runs.

Sierra Carey started in the circle for Skowhegan. She went 4.0 innings, allowing 1 hit and 2 walks. She struck out 7. Lillian Noyes came on and pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 5 and walked 2.

Morgan Downs was in the circle to start for Brewer. She allowed 7 hits and 7 runs, 4 earned. She struck out 6 and walked 2. Laura Stewart pitched the final 2 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. She walked a batter.

Skowhegan is now 9-1. They play at Farmington against Mt. Blue on Monday, May 16th at 4 p.m.

Brewer is 2-7. They are home under the lights to take on Bangor at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 16th.

Check out photos from the game