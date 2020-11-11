With Games Next Week, Red Gendron Is Taking It One Day At A Time

The University of Maine Black Bears season opener is set for next Friday, November 20th.

It's been eight months since the Black Bears last took the ice for competitive action, but the 2020-21 season is set to begin in just nine days vs. Massachusetts at The Alfond.

That is, if the OK is given by the university. Ultimately, the decision to play or not is in the hands of each school's president.

Head coach Red Gendron joined The Drive on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of beginning the season next week as well as the journey to make it this far.