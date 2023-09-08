WWE Live Holiday Tour Coming to Bangor December 2

Wrestling fans will want to get their tickets for the WWE Live Holiday Tour when it piledrives into Bangor's Cross Insurance Center on Saturday night, December 2nd.

The matches begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and tickets start at $20.00 Tickets via the presale begin at Wednesday September 13th at 10 a.m. with regular on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on September 15th.

Although the card is subject to change, the following WWE Superstars are being promoted as being on the Bangor card

THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY RHODES

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION SETH “FREAKIN” ROLLINS

NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPION “DIRTY” DOMINIK MYSTERIO

BECKY LYNCH

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION “THE RING GENERAL” GUNTHER

UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS FINN BÁLOR & DAMIAN PRIEST

AND MANY MORE!

Get our free mobile app