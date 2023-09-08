WWE Live Holiday Tour Coming to Bangor December 2
Wrestling fans will want to get their tickets for the WWE Live Holiday Tour when it piledrives into Bangor's Cross Insurance Center on Saturday night, December 2nd.
The matches begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and tickets start at $20.00 Tickets via the presale begin at Wednesday September 13th at 10 a.m. with regular on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on September 15th.
Although the card is subject to change, the following WWE Superstars are being promoted as being on the Bangor card
- THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY RHODES
- WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION SETH “FREAKIN” ROLLINS
- NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPION “DIRTY” DOMINIK MYSTERIO
- BECKY LYNCH
- INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION “THE RING GENERAL” GUNTHER
- UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS FINN BÁLOR & DAMIAN PRIEST
- AND MANY MORE!
