Yarmouth Beats MDI 50-46 as McGonagle Rushes for 433 Yards

The MDI Trojans traveled down to Yarmouth Friday night, September 23rd, falling to the Yarmouth Clippers 50-46 as Michael McGonagle ran wild, rushing the ball 47 times for an eye-popping 433 yards.

MDI-Yarmouth September 23, 2022 Photo Chris Popper MDI-Yarmouth September 23, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

The Clippers offense ran 63 plays during the game, 47 of them were runs by McGonagle, and he caught the ball twice for 29 yards. He scored 5 touchdowns and recovered a fumble.

MDI-Yarmouth September 23, 2022 Photo Chris Popper MDI-Yarmouth September 23, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

Despite that, MDI was in the game until the very end, primarily due to the fact that Yarmouth was 1-8 on 2-point conversions and the fact that Aidan Grant carried the ball 21 times for 278 yards, scoring 3 touchdowns and returned a kickoff for 95 yards and a touchdown.

MDI-Yarmouth September 23, 2022 Photo Chris Popper MDI-Yarmouth September 23, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

For the 2nd week Grant took MDI's opening play from scrimmage and broke a long run for a touchdown. Friday night it was a 84 yard run.

MDI-Yarmouth September 23, 2022 Photo Chris Popper MDI-Yarmouth September 23, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

The Trojans after having difficulty with 2-point conversions against Waterville the week before were efficient, going 4-5 on 2-point attempts.

MDI did turn the ball over 3 times, with 2 fumbles and 1 interception. They did recover an onside kick which led to their last score with 1:28 left in the game. The Trojans attempted another onside kick, but Yarmouth recovered and ran 1 play to end the game.

MDI is now 1-2 and will play at Ellsworth on Friday, September 30th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled devices.

Yarmouth is undefeated at 4-0. They will play at Morse on Saturday, October 1st at 3:30 p.m.

Here is the Scoring Summary

1st Quarter 7:05 McGonagle 6 yard run Drive took 4:50. 2-point conversion no good Yarmouth 6 MDI 0

1st Quarter 6:50 Grant 84 yard run. Drive took 8 seconds. 2-point conversion good. MDI 8 Yarmouth 6

1st Quarter 16.3 seconds LaBrecque 3 yard run. Drive took 6:29 2-point conversion no good. Yarmouth 12 MDI 6

2nd Quarter 8:49 Grant 3 yard run. Drive took 4 minutes. 2-point conversion good. MDI 16 Yarmouth 12

2nd Quarter 7:38 McGonagle 71 yard run. Drive took 1:05. 2-point conversion no good. Yarmouth 18 MDI 16

2nd Quarter McGonagle 5 yard run. Drive took 1:57. 2-point conversion no good. Yarmouth 24 MDI 16

2nd Quarter 18.5 seconds McGonagle 13 yard run. Drive took 43 seconds. 2-point conversion no good. Yarmouth 30 MDI 16

3rd Quarter Grant 95 yard kickoff return. 2-point conversion good. Yarmouth 30 MDI 24

3rd Quarter 8:11 McGonagle 5 yard run Drive took 3:26. 2-point conversion good. Yarmouth 38 MDI 24

3rd Quarter 6:35 Grant 54 yard run. Drive took 1:31. 2-point conversion no good. Yarmouth 38 MDI 30

4th Quarter 11:57 LaBrecque 1 yard run. 2-point conversion no good. Yarmouth 44 MDI 30

4th Quarter 4:28 LaBrecque 6 yard run. Drive took 3:14 2-point conversion no good. Yarmouth 50 MDI 30

4th Quarter 1:28 14 yard pass from Laurendeau to Sinclair Drive took 2:58 2-point conversion good Yarmouth 50 MDI 38

4th Quarter 37.3 seconds 15 yard pass from Laurendeau to Shields. 2-point conversion good Yarmouth 50 MDI 46

Here are the Stats from the game

Rushing

MDI

Aiden Grant 21 carries 278 yards

Spencer Laurendeau 12 carries 86 yards

Jacob Shields 1 carry 5 yards

Yarmouth

Michael McGonagle 47 carries 433 yards

Spencer LaBrecque 7 carries 21 yards

Sam Bradford 3 carries 0 yards

Passing

MDI

Spencer Laurendeau 3-8 for 37 yards with 2 Touchdown and 1 Interception

Yarmouth

Sam Bradford 3-5 for 39 yards.

Receiving

MDI

Jacob Shields 1 catch for 15 yards

Sam Sinclair 1 catch for 14 yards

Aiden Grant 1 catch for 8 yards

Yarmouth

Michael McGonagle 2 catches for 29 yards

Spencer LaBrecue 1 catch for 10 yards.

You can nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 19-25 need to be received by September 26th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Get our free mobile app