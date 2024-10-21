Poll: Best bets and predictions for Celtics’ title defense

The Boston Celtics' championship revenge tour begins tomorrow night with the raising of Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters.

Not often does a team seem so ready to get back on the court and continue the run of dominance they started last season winning 80 of the 101 games they played. But that's where we find this team on the eve of the 2024-25 season after a summer filled with more Celtics slander than championship flowers.

The team's two best players - Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - who you'd think would be at the peak of their basketball lives, instead spent the summer harvesting bigger chips on their shoulders than what was already there after the former was benched through much of the Paris Games and the latter was left off the squad entirely.

With the collective mindset of the "Jays" and the crazy engine that is head coach Joe Mazzulla, there's no need to worry about a championship hangover with this team.

So what do we think 2024-25 will look like? That's what we're here to find out. Take a look at the following Drive Polls as we predict how Boston's quest to be the league's first repeat champion since the Warriors will go.

*Note - we'll be making our championship predictions as part of tomorrow's poll, hence its absence in today's selection. And make sure to keep scrolling! There are five polls in total!