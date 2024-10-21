Maine Women’s Basketball Ranked #1 Men’s Basketball #4 in America East Preseason Poll

The Maine's Women's Basketball Team was ranked #1 and the Men's Basketball Team #4 in the America East Preseason Poll that was released on Monday, October 21st.

The Maine Women, who won the America East Championship last year, but lost Adrianna Smith, the 2022-23 America East Player of the Year to injury earlier this month.

Women's America East Poll

Maine 60 points (5 1st place votes) Albany 56 points (3 1st place votes) Vermont 48 points Bryant 44 points Binghamton 38 points (1 1st place vote) UMBC 26 points UMass-Lowell 19 points NJIT 18 points New Hampshire 15 points

Men's America East Poll

Vermont 64 points (8 1st place votes) UMass Lowell 55 points (1 1st place votes) Bryant 52 points Maine 39 points UMBC 31 points Binghamton 30 points Albany 26 points NJIT 15 points New Hampshire 12 points

You can listen to the UMaine Women's and Men's Basketball games all fall and winter long on 92.9 The Ticket. Don Shields returns to call the Women's games and Ron Lisnett will be back to call the Men's games.

