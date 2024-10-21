Maine’s Sweep of Quinnipiac Moves them from 9th to 6th in USCHO Hockey Online Poll
The UMaine Men's Hockey Sweep of Quinnipiac this past weekend seemed to impress those casting votes in the US College Hockey Online Poll as the Black Bears moved up 3 spots from 9th to 6th in the October 21st poll!
October 21st Hockey Online Poll
- Denver 4-0-0 998 (48 1st place votes)
- Boston College 2-1-0 943 points
- Boston University 3-0-0 885 points
- Michigan State 3-1-0 853 points
- Minnesota 3-1-0 803 points (1 1st place vote)
- Maine 3-0-0 712 points
- North Dakota 2-1-0 705 votes
- Cornell 0-0-0 602 votes (1 1st place vote)
- Colorado College 2-0-0 526 points
- Michigan 3-2-1 512 points
- Quinnipiac 1-2-0 491 points
- St. Cloud State 4-1-0 457 points
- Providence 2-1-0 448 points
- Western Michigan 3-0-0 353 points
- Massachusetts 3-2-0 214 points
- Omaha 2-2-0 175 points
- Notre Dame 3-10 171 points
- Minnesota State 3-3-0 158 points
- Ohio State 3-0-1 150 points
- Wisconsin 1-3-0 81 points.
Maine is on the road this weekend, when they travel down to Boston to play Northeastern in a pair of games on Friday and Saturday nights, October 25th and 26th. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting each night at 6:30 p.m.
Get our free mobile app
Mainers Trade in Dogs and Cats for Goblins and Ghouls
These are some of Maine's cutest, furry trick-or-treaters.
Gallery Credit: David