Maine’s Sweep of Quinnipiac Moves them from 9th to 6th in USCHO Hockey Online Poll

Photo Seth Mclain

The UMaine Men's Hockey Sweep of Quinnipiac this past weekend seemed to impress those casting votes in the US College Hockey Online Poll as the Black Bears moved up 3 spots from 9th to 6th in the October 21st poll!

October 21st Hockey Online Poll

  1. Denver  4-0-0 998 (48 1st place votes)
  2. Boston College 2-1-0 943 points
  3. Boston University 3-0-0 885 points
  4. Michigan State 3-1-0 853 points
  5. Minnesota 3-1-0 803 points (1 1st place vote)
  6. Maine 3-0-0 712 points
  7. North Dakota 2-1-0 705 votes
  8. Cornell 0-0-0 602 votes (1 1st place vote)
  9. Colorado College 2-0-0 526 points
  10. Michigan 3-2-1 512 points
  11. Quinnipiac 1-2-0 491 points
  12. St. Cloud State 4-1-0 457 points
  13. Providence 2-1-0 448 points
  14. Western Michigan 3-0-0 353 points
  15. Massachusetts 3-2-0 214 points
  16. Omaha 2-2-0 175 points
  17. Notre Dame 3-10 171 points
  18. Minnesota State 3-3-0 158 points
  19. Ohio State 3-0-1 150 points
  20. Wisconsin 1-3-0 81 points.

Maine is on the road this weekend, when they travel down to Boston to play Northeastern in a pair of games on Friday and Saturday nights, October 25th and 26th. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting each night at 6:30 p.m.

