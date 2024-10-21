Maine’s Sweep of Quinnipiac Moves them from 9th to 6th in USCHO Hockey Online Poll

The UMaine Men's Hockey Sweep of Quinnipiac this past weekend seemed to impress those casting votes in the US College Hockey Online Poll as the Black Bears moved up 3 spots from 9th to 6th in the October 21st poll!

October 21st Hockey Online Poll

Denver 4-0-0 998 (48 1st place votes) Boston College 2-1-0 943 points Boston University 3-0-0 885 points Michigan State 3-1-0 853 points Minnesota 3-1-0 803 points (1 1st place vote) Maine 3-0-0 712 points North Dakota 2-1-0 705 votes Cornell 0-0-0 602 votes (1 1st place vote) Colorado College 2-0-0 526 points Michigan 3-2-1 512 points Quinnipiac 1-2-0 491 points St. Cloud State 4-1-0 457 points Providence 2-1-0 448 points Western Michigan 3-0-0 353 points Massachusetts 3-2-0 214 points Omaha 2-2-0 175 points Notre Dame 3-10 171 points Minnesota State 3-3-0 158 points Ohio State 3-0-1 150 points Wisconsin 1-3-0 81 points.

Maine is on the road this weekend, when they travel down to Boston to play Northeastern in a pair of games on Friday and Saturday nights, October 25th and 26th. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting each night at 6:30 p.m.

