High School Field Hockey Scores – Monday October 21

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 21st.

Boothbay 2 Lisbon 1

Brunswick 1 Mount Ararat 0

Erskine Academy 4 Winslow 1

Freeport 5 Fryeburg Academy 0

Gorham 8 Portland 0

Gray-New Gloucester 2 Greely 1

Hall-Dale 2 Dirigo 1

Hermon 5 John Bapst 0

Lake Region 3 Poland 2

Leavitt 0 Nokomis 0

MCI 9 Lincoln Academy 1

Marshwood 2 Noble 0

Mountain Valley 7 Telstar 1

Sanford 2 Massabesic 0

Thornton Academy 2 Scarborough 1

Yarmouth 2 St. Dominic 1

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st.

