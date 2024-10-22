High School Field Hockey Scores – Monday October 21

High School Field Hockey Scores &#8211; Monday October 21

Here are the High School Field Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 21st.

  • Boothbay 2 Lisbon 1
  • Brunswick 1 Mount Ararat 0
  • Erskine Academy 4 Winslow 1
  • Freeport 5 Fryeburg Academy 0
  • Gorham 8 Portland 0
  • Gray-New Gloucester 2 Greely 1
  • Hall-Dale 2 Dirigo 1
  • Hermon 5 John Bapst 0
  • Lake Region 3 Poland 2
  • Leavitt 0 Nokomis 0
  • MCI 9 Lincoln Academy 1
  • Marshwood 2 Noble 0
  • Mountain Valley 7 Telstar 1
  • Sanford 2 Massabesic 0
  • Thornton Academy 2 Scarborough 1
  • Yarmouth 2 St. Dominic 1

 

