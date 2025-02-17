#1 Bangor Christian Girls Defeat #8 Southern Aroostook 33-21 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Bangor Christian Girls Basketball Team outscored #8 Southern Aroostook 13-4 in the 3rd Quarter and went on to beat the Warriors 33-21 on Monday morning, February 17th in a Class D Quarterfinal.
Southern Aroostook led 6-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 11-9 at the end of the 1st Half, but the Patriots led 22-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and never looked back.
Bangor Christian was led by Lyndsie Durost with 10 points. 8th-graders Maris Kowalski and Rivers Bradford each had 8 points. Kowalski and Durost each had a 3-pointer. The Patriots were 9-19 from the free throw line.
Southern Aroostook was led by Libby Anderson and Alexa Hersey, each of who had 6 points. The Warriors were 5-8 from the free throw line.
#1 Bangor Christian will now play #4 Schenck in a Class D Semifinal on Wednesday morning, February 19th at 11:30 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Southern Aroostook Girls
|6
|5
|4
|6
|21
|Bangor Christian Girls
|4
|5
|13
|11
|33
Box Score
Southern Aroostook
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Hannah McGary
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Nevaeh Keyes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Ellingwood
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Melody Sirois
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ally Shields
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tessa Russell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace Anderson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Scarlet Curry
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jazmyn Ellingwood
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kendal Lawlor
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexa Hersey
|6
|2
|-
|2
|4
|Jayden White
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Haley McGary
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Shelby Scott
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lilliana McManno
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Libby Anderson
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|21
|8
|-
|5
|8
Bangor Christian.
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Maris Kowalski
|8
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Katherine Benjamin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rivers Bradford
|8
|2
|-
|4
|6
|Meghan Remington
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Caldwell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carley Andrews
|1
|-
|-
|1
|3
|Bella Cornwell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caroline Walden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lyndsie Durost
|10
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Hope Nesbitt
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Corina Walden
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|33
|9
|2
|9
|19
Check out the photos from the game
Bangor Christian - Southern Aroostook Girls Quarterfinal
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper