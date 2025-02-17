#1 Bangor Christian Girls Defeat #8 Southern Aroostook 33-21 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 17, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Bangor Christian Girls Basketball Team outscored #8 Southern Aroostook 13-4 in the 3rd Quarter and went on to beat the Warriors 33-21 on Monday morning, February 17th in a Class D Quarterfinal.

Southern Aroostook led 6-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 11-9 at the end of the 1st Half, but the Patriots led 22-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and never looked back.

Bangor Christian was led by Lyndsie Durost with 10 points. 8th-graders Maris Kowalski and Rivers Bradford each had 8 points. Kowalski and Durost each had a 3-pointer. The Patriots were 9-19 from the free throw line.

Southern Aroostook was led by Libby Anderson and Alexa Hersey, each of who had 6 points. The Warriors were 5-8 from the free throw line.

#1 Bangor Christian will now play #4 Schenck in a Class D Semifinal on Wednesday morning, February 19th at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Southern Aroostook Girls654621
Bangor Christian Girls45131133

 

 

Box Score

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Hannah McGary31-12
Nevaeh Keyes0----
Olivia Ellingwood21---
Melody Sirois0----
Ally Shields0----
Tessa Russell0----
Grace Anderson0----
Scarlet Curry0----
Jazmyn Ellingwood21---
Kendal Lawlor0----
Alexa Hersey62-24
Jayden White0----
Haley McGary2--22
Shelby Scott0----
Lilliana McManno0----
Libby Anderson63---
TOTALS218-58

Bangor Christian.

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Maris Kowalski82116
Katherine Benjamin0----
Rivers Bradford82-46
Meghan Remington0----
Addison Caldwell0----
Carley Andrews1--13
Bella Cornwell0----
Caroline Walden0----
Lyndsie Durost102134
Hope Nesbitt21---
Corina Walden42---
TOTALS3392919
Check out the photos from the game

Bangor Christian - Southern Aroostook Girls Quarterfinal

The #1 Bangor Christian Patriots took on #8 Southern Aroostook in a Class D Quarterfinal on Monday morning, February 17th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

