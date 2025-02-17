1 Bangor Christian Girls Defeat #8 Southern Aroostook 33-21 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Bangor Christian Girls Basketball Team outscored #8 Southern Aroostook 13-4 in the 3rd Quarter and went on to beat the Warriors 33-21 on Monday morning, February 17th in a Class D Quarterfinal.

Southern Aroostook led 6-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 11-9 at the end of the 1st Half, but the Patriots led 22-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and never looked back.

Bangor Christian was led by Lyndsie Durost with 10 points. 8th-graders Maris Kowalski and Rivers Bradford each had 8 points. Kowalski and Durost each had a 3-pointer. The Patriots were 9-19 from the free throw line.

Southern Aroostook was led by Libby Anderson and Alexa Hersey, each of who had 6 points. The Warriors were 5-8 from the free throw line.

#1 Bangor Christian will now play #4 Schenck in a Class D Semifinal on Wednesday morning, February 19th at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Southern Aroostook Girls 6 5 4 6 21 Bangor Christian Girls 4 5 13 11 33

Box Score

Southern Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Hannah McGary 3 1 - 1 2 Nevaeh Keyes 0 - - - - Olivia Ellingwood 2 1 - - - Melody Sirois 0 - - - - Ally Shields 0 - - - - Tessa Russell 0 - - - - Grace Anderson 0 - - - - Scarlet Curry 0 - - - - Jazmyn Ellingwood 2 1 - - - Kendal Lawlor 0 - - - - Alexa Hersey 6 2 - 2 4 Jayden White 0 - - - - Haley McGary 2 - - 2 2 Shelby Scott 0 - - - - Lilliana McManno 0 - - - - Libby Anderson 6 3 - - - TOTALS 21 8 - 5 8

Bangor Christian.

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Maris Kowalski 8 2 1 1 6 Katherine Benjamin 0 - - - - Rivers Bradford 8 2 - 4 6 Meghan Remington 0 - - - - Addison Caldwell 0 - - - - Carley Andrews 1 - - 1 3 Bella Cornwell 0 - - - - Caroline Walden 0 - - - - Lyndsie Durost 10 2 1 3 4 Hope Nesbitt 2 1 - - - Corina Walden 4 2 - - - TOTALS 33 9 2 9 19

