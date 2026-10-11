Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Saturday, October 10.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Lake Region 3 York 0

Mount Ararat 2 Freeport 1

Mount Blue 4 Fryeburg Academy 0

Mountain Valley 4 Poland 0

Telstar 3 Traip Academy 0

Thornton Academy 4 Noble 0

Football

Foxcroft Academy 23 Nokomis 7

Houlton 30 Waterville 14

John Bapst 36 Mountain Valley 14

Marshwood 45 Cheverus 6

Sanford 44 Scarborough 36

Boys Soccer

Brunswick 7 Edward Little 2

Camden Hills 4 Mt. Blue 0

Caribou 2 Hermon 0

Cony 1 Oceanside 0

Ellsworth 2 Presque Isle 2

Fort Kent 3 GSA/Deer isle-Stonington 1

Foxcroft Academy 3 MDI 0

Freeport 6 Lake Region 1

Gardiner 6 Medomak Valley 2

Hall-Dale 5 Winslow 0

Katahdin 8 Shead 0

Lee Academy 3 Houlton/GHCA 2

Lewiston 6 Mt. Ararat 0

Maranacook 3 MCI 2

Monmouth Academy 5 Spruce Mountain 0

Mount View 3 Mount Abram 2

Oak Hill 1 Mountain Valley 0

Oceanside 7 Cony 0

Schenck/Stearns 5 Ashland 0

Searsport 5 Sumner 1

Washington Academy 9 Orono 1

York 3 Waynflete 0

Girls Soccer

Ashland 6 Schenck/Stearns 1

Fort Kent 4 Penobscot Valley 1

Gardiner 1 Medomak Valley 0

Hall-Dale 1 Winslow 0

Hermon 10 Caribou 2

Lee Academy 5 Woodland 0

Lisbon 2 Sacopee Valley 0

Mount Abram 5 Mount View 0

Mountain Valley 2 Valley 1

Richmond 8 Dirigo 0

Presque Isle 2 Ellsworth 0

Scarborough 6 Gorham 0

Shead 2 Katahdin 1

Sumner 5 Searsport 0

Winthrop 6 Telstar 1

York 2 Waynflete 2

Volleyball

York 3 Messalonskee 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week HERE