Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Thursday, October 8th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Belfast 5 Winslow 1

Freeport 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

Fryeburg Academy 1 York 0

Gardiner 6 Erskine Academy 0

Hall-Dale/Monmouth 8 Telstar 0

Lawrence 0 Lincoln Academy 0

Leavitt 4 Cony 0

Old Town 2 Brewer 0

Skowhegan 4 Edward Little 0

Football

Cony 37 Camden Hills 0

Hermon 62 Brewer 14

Morse 40 Poland 6

Old Orchard Beach 66 Traip Academy 0

Wells 28 Freeport 24

Boys Soccer

Bucksport 1 Searsport 0

Central Aroostook 3 Fort Fairfield 1

Cony 3 Winthrop 2

Foxcroft Academy 2 Presque Isle 0

Freeport 2 Lincoln Academy 0

Fryeburg Academy 9 Sacopee Valley 1

Hall-Dale 5 Gardiner 0

Hodgdon 8 Maine School of Science and Math 1

Lewiston 1 Brunswick 0

Maranacook 2 Leavitt 1

Medomak Valley 1 Morse 0

Messalonskee 1 Skowhegan 0

Mount Abram 3 Winslow 1

Mount Blue 2 Brewer 1

Mount View 4 Nokomis 0

Oak Hill 2 Traip Academy 1

Oceanside 8 Lawrence 0

Orono 10 Central 0

Portland 2 Falmouth 2

Richmond 4 Buckfield 1

Telstar 10 Islesboro 2

Temple Academy 4 Rangeley Lakes

Thornton Academy 3 Noble 0

Valley 1 Vinalhaven/North Haven 1

Woodland 6 Machias 0

Yarmouth 9 Mt. Ararat 1

Girls Soccer

Ashland 9 Hodgdon 0

Belfast 4 Waterville 1

Cheverus 2 Biddeford 1

Cony 5 Winthrop 1

Deering 6 Sanford 0

Fort Kent 5 Caribou 1

Fort Fairfield 3 Central Aroostook 1

Freeport 6 Lincoln Academy 2

Gardiner 3 Cony 0

GSA 2 Narraguagus 0

Gorham 2 Falmouth 0

Hall-Dale 3 Gardiner 1

John Bapst 8 Hampden Academy 0

Kennebunk 2 Bonny Eagle 1

Lewiston 2 Brunswick 2

Maranacook 4 Leavitt 1

Marshwood 3 Massabesic 0

Mount Abram 1 Winslow 0

Oceanside 1 Lawrence 0

Old Orchard Beach 5 Lisbon 0

Richmond 8 Mountain Valley 0

Scarborough 2 South Portland 1

Shead 6 Woodland 0

Skowhegan 5 Messalonskee 1

Spruce Mountain 3 Wells 2

Wumner 7 East Grand 1

Temple Academy 4 Rangeley Lakes 0

Valley 3 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0

Windham 1 Westbrook 0

Volleyball

Cheverus/Waynflete 3 Deering 0

Edward Little 3 Messalonskee 1

Falmouth 3 Biddeford 0

Gorham 3 Kennebunk 1

Hampden Academy 3 Brewer 0

Lake Region 3 Maranacook/Winthrop 0

Machias 3 Sumner 2

Marshwood 3 Windham 0

Medomak Valley 3 Camden Hills 2

Mount Ararat 3 Nokomis 0

MDI 3 GSA 2

Orono/John Bapst 3 Gray-New Gloucester 2

Portland 3 Noble 1

Scarborough 3 Bonny Eagle 0

South Portland 3 Massabesic/Sacopee Valley 1

Thornton Academy 3 Westbrook 0

Washington Academy 3 Ellsworth 2

Wells 3 Cape Elizabeth 1

Woodland 3 Narraguagus 2

York 3 Yarmouth 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week HERE