Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Friday, October 9

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores

Field Hockey

Biddeford 9 South Portland/Westbrook 0

Camden Hills 1 Lewiston 0

Gorham 10 Marshwood 0

MCI 14 Oceanside 0

Mattanawcook Academy 9 Central 0

Piscataquis 5 Hermon 1

Stearns/Schenck 2 Orono 0

Waynflete 4 Morse 0

Windham 1 Scarborough 0

Winthrop 4 Brunswick 0

Wisdom 7 Penquis Valley 0

Football

Belfast 16 Madison 14

Bonny Eagle 45 Oxford Hills 6

Boothbay 30 Maranacook 20

Falmouth 35 Gorham 14

Gray-New Gloucester 62 Mount View 0

Greely 35 Oceanside 8

Kennebunk 35 Fryeburg Academy 34

Lawrence 55 Brunswick 7

Leavitt 48 Gardiner 7

Lisbon 27 Mattanawcook Academy 6

Medomak Valley 46 Hampden Academy 6

Messalonskee 41 Mount Blue 26

MDI 50 Ellsworth 20

Old Town 60 Lake Region 20

Orono 50 Dexter 12

Portland 28 Bangor 21

Skowhegan 36 Biddeford 7

South Portland 21 Massabesic 18

Spruce Mountain 40 Cape Elizabeth 28

Stearns 42 Bucksport 12

Telstar 70 Sacopee Valley 24

Thornton Academy 53 Noble 20

Westbrook 14 Deering 7

Windham 34 Edward Little 9

Winthrop 19 Dirigo 6

Winslow 38 MCI 6

Yarmouth 60 Mount Ararat 0

York 40 Oak Hill 28

Boys Soccer

Biddeford 3 Kennebunk 1

Katahdin 7 Est Grand 0

Madawaska 8 Southern Aroostook 0

Marshwood 1 Sanford 0

Mattanawcook Academy 2 Van Buren 1

MDI 3 Old Town 0

Narraguagus 3 Bangor Christian 2

NYA 1 Poland 0

Penobscot Christian 3 Sumner 0

Pine Tree Academy 8 Carrabec/Madison 0

Scarborough 3 Windham 0

Wisdom 3 Penquis Valley 1

Girls Soccer

Camden Hills 10 Oxford Hills 0

Central 4 Houlton/GHCA 3

Dexter 4 Deer Isle-Stonington 2

Hermon 7 MDI 1

Katahdin 10 Est Grand 2

Madawaska 6 Southern Aroostook 0

Madison 2 Buckfield 1

Penobscot Christian 4 GSA 1

Pine Tree Academy 1 Carrabec 0

Traip Academy 6 Oak Hill 3

Van Buren 11 Maine School of Science and Math 0

Yarmouth 1 Mt. Ararat 0

Volleyball

Lewiston/Lisbon 3 NYA 1

Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3 Brunswick 1

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week HERE