1 Bangor Nips #4 Camden Hills 1-0 in Class A North Softball Semifinal [PHOTOS]

The #1 Bangor Rams nipped #4 Camden Hills 1-0 in a Class A North Semifinal on Saturday, June 14th.

Bangor scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the4th inning. Sophie Lynch started the inning off with a single to center. Eva Coombs then walked, putting runners on 1st and 2nd. Gabby Raymond hit a comebacker to the pitcher, who was forced to go to 1st, moving Lynch to 3rd and Coombs to 2nd. Victoria Jarnich grounded out, allowing Lynch to score.

Emma Tripp was dominant in the circle for Bangor. She struck out 9 and didn't walk a batter allowing just 4 hits.

Maya Stone was the tough-luck loser for Camden Hills. She allowed just 3 hits and 1 run. She struck out 9 and walked 2.

Sophie Lynch was 2-3 for Bangor. Gabby Goding had Bangor's other hit.

Stone had a double for the Windjammers. Karly Putansu, Audrey Srong and Adriana Pedro each had a single.

Bangor, now 14-4 will take on #7 Edward Little 12-6, at the Central Maine Community College in Auburn on Tuesday, June 17th at 6:30 p.m. Edward Little upset #3 Brewer 7-4 on Saturday, June 14th in Brewer.

