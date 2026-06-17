Maine High School Baseball, Softball Playoff Scores – June 16

Maine High School Baseball, Softball Playoff Scores – June 16

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Here are the Maine Regional High School Baseball, and  Softball playoff scores from Tuesday, June 16th.

Best of luck to everyone playing in the State Finals on Saturday.

Baseball

  • Northern Maine Class A - Bangor 5 Oxford Hills 2
  • Northern Maine Class B - Cony 4 Hermon 2
  • Northern Maine Class C - Washington Academy 4 Mattanawcook Academy 0
  • Northern Maine Class D - Fort Fairfield 2 Bangor Christian 1
  • Southern Maine Class A - Gorham 7 Noble 2
  • Southern Maine Class B - Fryeburg Academy 4 Greely 3
  • Southern Maine Class C - Monmouth Academy 12 Maranacook 1
  • Southern Maine Class D - Telstar 12 Richmond 1

Softball

  • Northern Maine Class A - Hampden Academy 1 Lewiston 0
  • Southern Maine Class A - Cheverus 5 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Northern Maine Class B - Gardiner 4 Old Town 3
  • Southern Maine Class B - Medomak Valley 5 Lake Region 0
  • Northern Maine Class C - Bucksport 11 Central 3
  • Southern Maine Class C - Dirigo 3 Monmouth Academy 2
  • Northern Maine Class D - Penobscot Valley 5 Katahdin 2
  • Southern Maine Class D - NYA 5 Buckfield 0
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Softball

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