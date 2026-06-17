Here are the Maine Regional High School Baseball, and Softball playoff scores from Tuesday, June 16th.

Best of luck to everyone playing in the State Finals on Saturday.

Baseball

Northern Maine Class A - Bangor 5 Oxford Hills 2

Northern Maine Class B - Cony 4 Hermon 2

Northern Maine Class C - Washington Academy 4 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Northern Maine Class D - Fort Fairfield 2 Bangor Christian 1

Southern Maine Class A - Gorham 7 Noble 2

Southern Maine Class B - Fryeburg Academy 4 Greely 3

Southern Maine Class C - Monmouth Academy 12 Maranacook 1

Southern Maine Class D - Telstar 12 Richmond 1

Softball

Northern Maine Class A - Hampden Academy 1 Lewiston 0

Southern Maine Class A - Cheverus 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Northern Maine Class B - Gardiner 4 Old Town 3

Southern Maine Class B - Medomak Valley 5 Lake Region 0

Northern Maine Class C - Bucksport 11 Central 3

Southern Maine Class C - Dirigo 3 Monmouth Academy 2

Northern Maine Class D - Penobscot Valley 5 Katahdin 2

Southern Maine Class D - NYA 5 Buckfield 0

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