Maine High School Softball Regional Finals Set for Tuesday June 16

Maine High School Softball Regional Finals Set for Tuesday June 16

Peieq

Here is the schedule for the Maine High School Softball Regional Finals set to be played on Tuesday, June 16th. Best of luck to all the teams!

Class A North

  • #2 Lewiston vs. #5 Hampden Academy -  Central Maine Community College at 7 p.m.

Class A South

  • #1 Cheverus vs. #2 Bonny Eagle -  7 p.m. USM

Class B North

  • #2 Gardiner vs. #4 Old Town - 7 p.m.  University of Maine

Class B South

  • #1 Medomak Valley vs. #3 Lake Region - 7 p.m. St. Joseph's College

Class C North

  • #1 Bucksport vs. #6 Central - 7 p.m. Brewer High School's Coffin Field

Class C South

  • #1 Dirigo vs. #2 Monmouith Academy -3:30 p.m. USM

Class D North

  • #1 Penobscot Valley vs. #2 Katahdin - 3:30 p.m. University of Maine

Class D South

  • #1 Buckfield vs. #2 NYA - 3:30 p.m. St. Joseph's College

The State Finals are scheduled for Saturday June 20

  • Class A - 1 p.m. at Central Maine Community College
  • Class B - 12:30 p.m at St. Joseph's College
  • Class C - 1 p.m. at Brewer's Coffin Field
  • Class D - 4 p.m. at St. Joseph's College
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Categories: High School Softball

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