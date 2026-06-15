Maine High School Softball Regional Finals Set for Tuesday June 16
Here is the schedule for the Maine High School Softball Regional Finals set to be played on Tuesday, June 16th. Best of luck to all the teams!
Class A North
- #2 Lewiston vs. #5 Hampden Academy - Central Maine Community College at 7 p.m.
Class A South
- #1 Cheverus vs. #2 Bonny Eagle - 7 p.m. USM
Class B North
- #2 Gardiner vs. #4 Old Town - 7 p.m. University of Maine
Class B South
- #1 Medomak Valley vs. #3 Lake Region - 7 p.m. St. Joseph's College
Class C North
- #1 Bucksport vs. #6 Central - 7 p.m. Brewer High School's Coffin Field
Class C South
- #1 Dirigo vs. #2 Monmouith Academy -3:30 p.m. USM
Class D North
- #1 Penobscot Valley vs. #2 Katahdin - 3:30 p.m. University of Maine
Class D South
- #1 Buckfield vs. #2 NYA - 3:30 p.m. St. Joseph's College
The State Finals are scheduled for Saturday June 20
- Class A - 1 p.m. at Central Maine Community College
- Class B - 12:30 p.m at St. Joseph's College
- Class C - 1 p.m. at Brewer's Coffin Field
- Class D - 4 p.m. at St. Joseph's College
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These Are the Upcoming Bangor Waterfront Shows Still on the Calendar
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the artists still scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026.
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge