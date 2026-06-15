Here is the schedule for the Maine High School Softball Regional Finals set to be played on Tuesday, June 16th. Best of luck to all the teams!

Class A North

#2 Lewiston vs. #5 Hampden Academy - Central Maine Community College at 7 p.m.

Class A South

#1 Cheverus vs. #2 Bonny Eagle - 7 p.m. USM

Class B North

#2 Gardiner vs. #4 Old Town - 7 p.m. University of Maine

Class B South

#1 Medomak Valley vs. #3 Lake Region - 7 p.m. St. Joseph's College

Class C North

#1 Bucksport vs. #6 Central - 7 p.m. Brewer High School's Coffin Field

Class C South

#1 Dirigo vs. #2 Monmouith Academy -3:30 p.m. USM

Class D North

#1 Penobscot Valley vs. #2 Katahdin - 3:30 p.m. University of Maine

Class D South

#1 Buckfield vs. #2 NYA - 3:30 p.m. St. Joseph's College

The State Finals are scheduled for Saturday June 20

Class A - 1 p.m. at Central Maine Community College

Class B - 12:30 p.m at St. Joseph's College

Class C - 1 p.m. at Brewer's Coffin Field

Class D - 4 p.m. at St. Joseph's College

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