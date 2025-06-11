1 Bangor Run-Rules #8 Lewiston 10-0 in Class A North Quarterfinal

The #1 Bangor Rams Softball Team run-ruled #8 Lewiston 10-0 on Wednesday, June 11th in a Class A North Quarterfinal. The game was stopped in the 6th inning.

Bangor exploded for 7 runs in the 2nd inning to put the game away.

Emma Tripp was dominant in the circle for the Rams. She allowed just 3 hits, striking out 9 and walking 3 in 6 innings.

Catcher Sophie Lynch was 3-4, with an inside-the-park home run in the 2nd inning. She finished with 4 runs batted in.

Gabby Goding batting leadoff was 2-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in 2 runs.

Gabby Raymond was 3-4 with a triple and drove in 2 runs.

Eva Coombs and Victoria Jarnich each had a double. Coombs had a single to go with the double. Emma Tripp had a single.

Bangor had 3 stolen bases with Coombs, Tripp and Raymond each swiping a base.

Ava Dionne, Irelyn Ackley and Aubrey Wood each singled for the Blue Devils.

Lewiston finishes the season at 8-9.

Bangor improves to 13-4. They will host the winner of the Quarterfinal game between #5 Skowhegan (11-5) at. #4 Camden Hills (11-5) in the Class A North Semifinals.

Get our free mobile app