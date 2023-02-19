#1 Brewer Survives Scare from #8 Camden Hills Winning 59-46 [STATS]
The #1 Brewer Boys Basketball Team survived a scare from the #8 Camden Hills Windjammers Saturday night, February 18th at the Augusta Civic Center, as the Witches won 59-46. Brewer trailed 29-22 at the end of the 1st Half.
The Witches led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but after a 21-11 run in the 2nd Quarter, the Windjammers led 29-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The 3rd Quarter belonged to Brady Saunders of Brewer. He led the Witches on a 17-3 to take the lead for good, scoring 11 points, including his 1000th career point on a free throw. At the end of the 3rd Quarter Brewer led 39-32.
Brewer was led by Brady Saunders who had a game-high 27 points including 4 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 12 points. Evan Nadeau had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 16-23 from the free throw line.
Camden Hills was led by Will Dukes and Nolan Ames who both finished with 14 points. Duke had 2 3-pointers while Ames had 1 3-pointer. The Windjammers were 17-26 from the free throw line.
Camden Hills season comes to an end with a 5-14 record.
Brewer, now 18-1, advances to the Class A Boys semifinal to take on #5 Cony on Wednesday, February 22nd at 8:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.
Line Score
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Camden Hills
|8
|21
|3
|14
|46
|Brewer
|11
|11
|17
|20
|59
Box Score
Camden Hills
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Hollis Schwalm
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mathias McPhail
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Berez
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Will Duke
|14
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Westen Dewaard
|8
|1
|-
|6
|8
|Teagan Lowe
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Reynolds
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Evan Kimble
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Miles Spear
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin Coffey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Quincy Messer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nolan Ames
|14
|3
|1
|5
|8
|Brady Roy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander Todd
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Benjamin Tohanczyn
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|46
|10
|3
|17
|26
Brewer
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Evan Nadeau
|7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Braden Carr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Charlie Brydes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cayen Philbrick
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Saunders
|27
|4
|4
|7
|7
|Aiden Davis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Fullerton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cole Harriman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ryder Goodwin
|8
|4
|-
|-
|2
|Brock Flagg
|12
|4
|-
|4
|7
|Cameron Hughes
|5
|1
|-
|3
|4
|Jake Perry
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Titus Philbrook
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Steven Young
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|59
|14
|5
|16
|23