1 Brewer Survives Scare from #8 Camden Hills Winning 59-46 [STATS]

The #1 Brewer Boys Basketball Team survived a scare from the #8 Camden Hills Windjammers Saturday night, February 18th at the Augusta Civic Center, as the Witches won 59-46. Brewer trailed 29-22 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Witches led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but after a 21-11 run in the 2nd Quarter, the Windjammers led 29-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The 3rd Quarter belonged to Brady Saunders of Brewer. He led the Witches on a 17-3 to take the lead for good, scoring 11 points, including his 1000th career point on a free throw. At the end of the 3rd Quarter Brewer led 39-32.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders who had a game-high 27 points including 4 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 12 points. Evan Nadeau had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 16-23 from the free throw line.

Camden Hills was led by Will Dukes and Nolan Ames who both finished with 14 points. Duke had 2 3-pointers while Ames had 1 3-pointer. The Windjammers were 17-26 from the free throw line.

Camden Hills season comes to an end with a 5-14 record.

Brewer, now 18-1, advances to the Class A Boys semifinal to take on #5 Cony on Wednesday, February 22nd at 8:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Line Score

Team 1 2 3 4 Total Camden Hills 8 21 3 14 46 Brewer 11 11 17 20 59

Box Score

Camden Hills

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Hollis Schwalm 0 - - - - Mathias McPhail 0 - - - - Owen Berez 1 - - 1 2 Will Duke 14 3 2 2 4 Westen Dewaard 8 1 - 6 8 Teagan Lowe 0 - - - - Owen Reynolds 4 2 - - - Evan Kimble 4 1 - 2 2 Miles Spear 0 - - - - Franklin Coffey 0 - - - - Quincy Messer 0 - - - - Nolan Ames 14 3 1 5 8 Brady Roy 0 - - - - Alexander Todd 0 - - - - Benjamin Tohanczyn 1 - - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 46 10 3 17 26

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Nadeau 7 1 1 2 3 Braden Carr 0 - - - - Charlie Brydes 0 - - - - Cayen Philbrick 0 - - - - Brady Saunders 27 4 4 7 7 Aiden Davis 0 - - - - Owen Fullerton 0 - - - - Cole Harriman 0 - - - - Ryder Goodwin 8 4 - - 2 Brock Flagg 12 4 - 4 7 Cameron Hughes 5 1 - 3 4 Jake Perry 0 - - - - Titus Philbrook 0 - - - - Steven Young 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 59 14 5 16 23