#1 Brewer Survives Scare from #8 Camden Hills Winning 59-46 [STATS]

The #1 Brewer Boys Basketball Team survived a scare from the #8 Camden Hills Windjammers Saturday night, February 18th at the Augusta Civic Center, as the Witches won 59-46. Brewer trailed 29-22 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Witches led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but after a 21-11 run in the 2nd Quarter, the Windjammers led 29-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The 3rd Quarter belonged to Brady Saunders of Brewer. He led the Witches on a 17-3 to take the lead for good, scoring 11 points, including his 1000th career point on a free throw. At the end of the 3rd Quarter Brewer led 39-32.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders who had a game-high 27 points including 4 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 12 points. Evan Nadeau had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 16-23 from the free throw line.

Camden Hills was led by Will Dukes and Nolan Ames who both finished with 14 points. Duke had 2 3-pointers while Ames had 1 3-pointer. The Windjammers were 17-26 from the free throw line.

Camden Hills season comes to an end with a 5-14 record.

Brewer, now 18-1, advances to the Class A Boys semifinal to take on #5 Cony on Wednesday, February 22nd at 8:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Line Score

Team1234Total
Camden Hills82131446
Brewer1111172059

Box Score

Camden Hills

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Hollis Schwalm0----
Mathias McPhail0----
Owen Berez1--12
Will Duke143224
Westen Dewaard81-68
Teagan Lowe0----
Owen Reynolds42---
Evan Kimble41-22
Miles Spear0----
Franklin Coffey0----
Quincy Messer0----
Nolan Ames143158
Brady Roy0----
Alexander Todd0----
Benjamin Tohanczyn1--12
TEAM0----
TOTALS461031726

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Nadeau71123
Braden Carr0----
Charlie Brydes0----
Cayen Philbrick0----
Brady Saunders274477
Aiden Davis0----
Owen Fullerton0----
Cole Harriman0----
Ryder Goodwin84--2
Brock Flagg124-47
Cameron Hughes51-34
Jake Perry0----
Titus Philbrook0----
Steven Young0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS591451623

 

