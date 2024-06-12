1 Bucksport Beats #6 Mattanawcook Academy 4-0 to Win Class C North Regional Finals [PHOTOS]

The #1 Bucksport Lady Bucks beat #6 Mattanawcook Academy 4-0 on Tuesday, June 11th at the University of Maine to win the Class C Northern Maine Regional Finals.

We are still waiting for the games stats to be entered into GameChanger and will update this story if/when they are.

Bucksport, now 18-1 will take on #1 Hall-Dale for the Class C State Championship on Saturday, June 15th at the University of Maine at 12:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game

