#1 Calais Beats #8 PCHS 57-33 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Calais Blue Devils Boys Basketball Team beat the #8 PCHS Pirates 57-33 in a Class C Semifinal on Tuesday afternoon, February 20th.
It was 25-0 with about 2 minutes gone in the 2nd Period before the Pirates scored on a 3-pointer. Calais led 31-10 at the end of the 1st Half and 46-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Calais was led by Jeremy Turner and Kaeson Dana each of who had 14 points. Kaeson Dana had 2 3-pointers and Kaden Small had a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils. Calais was 2-3 from the free throw line.
PCHS was led by Brady Gaw with 17 points including 4 3-pointers. Scott Chadbourne had 11 points with 3 3-pointers. The Pirates were 5-8 from the free throw line.
PCHS' season comes to an end with a 12-8 record.
Calais, now 16-3 will play #5 Hodgdon in a Class C Semifinal on Thursday, February 22nd at 3:30 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|PCHS Boys
|0
|10
|14
|9
|33
|Calais Boys
|19
|12
|15
|11
|57
Box Score
PCHS
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Chase Lander
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Gaw
|17
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Tim Van Der Hergden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Higgins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Noah Kain
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Conrad Rollins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Scott Chadbourne
|11
|-
|3
|2
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|33
|2
|8
|5
|8
Calais
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Noah White
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jeremy Turner
|14
|6
|-
|2
|2
|Frankie Milano
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Phillip Bassett
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Kaeson Dana
|14
|4
|2
|-
|-
|Charlie Bitar
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Oliver Clark
|6
|3
|-
|-
|1
|Noah Ziegler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alan Bassett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaden Small
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Chayeden Newell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zach LaCoste
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sean Look
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaiden Socobasin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Liam Travis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|57
|23
|3
|2
|3
Check out the photos from the game.
#1 Calais - #8 PCHS Boys Class C Quarterfinal
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper