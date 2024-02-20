1 Calais Beats #8 PCHS 57-33 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Calais Blue Devils Boys Basketball Team beat the #8 PCHS Pirates 57-33 in a Class C Semifinal on Tuesday afternoon, February 20th.

It was 25-0 with about 2 minutes gone in the 2nd Period before the Pirates scored on a 3-pointer. Calais led 31-10 at the end of the 1st Half and 46-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Calais was led by Jeremy Turner and Kaeson Dana each of who had 14 points. Kaeson Dana had 2 3-pointers and Kaden Small had a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils. Calais was 2-3 from the free throw line.

PCHS was led by Brady Gaw with 17 points including 4 3-pointers. Scott Chadbourne had 11 points with 3 3-pointers. The Pirates were 5-8 from the free throw line.

PCHS' season comes to an end with a 12-8 record.

Calais, now 16-3 will play #5 Hodgdon in a Class C Semifinal on Thursday, February 22nd at 3:30 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T PCHS Boys 0 10 14 9 33 Calais Boys 19 12 15 11 57

Box Score

PCHS

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chase Lander 0 - - - - Brady Gaw 17 1 4 3 6 Tim Van Der Hergden 0 - - - - Ben Higgins 0 - - - - Noah Kain 5 1 1 - - Conrad Rollins 0 - - - - Scott Chadbourne 11 - 3 2 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 33 2 8 5 8

Calais

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Noah White 0 - - - - Jeremy Turner 14 6 - 2 2 Frankie Milano 2 1 - - - Phillip Bassett 6 3 - - - Kaeson Dana 14 4 2 - - Charlie Bitar 2 1 - - - Oliver Clark 6 3 - - 1 Noah Ziegler 0 - - - - Alan Bassett 0 - - - - Kaden Small 4 2 - - - Kaden Small 9 3 1 - - Chayeden Newell 0 - - - - Zach LaCoste 0 - - - - Sean Look 0 - - - - Kaiden Socobasin 0 - - - - Liam Travis 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 57 23 3 2 3

Check out the photos from the game.