1 Calais Beats #8 PCHS 57-33 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Calais Blue Devils Boys Basketball Team beat the #8 PCHS Pirates 57-33 in a Class C Semifinal on Tuesday afternoon, February 20th.

It was 25-0 with about 2 minutes gone in the 2nd Period before the Pirates scored on a 3-pointer. Calais led 31-10 at the end of the 1st Half  and 46-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Calais was led by Jeremy Turner and Kaeson Dana each of who had 14 points. Kaeson Dana had 2 3-pointers and Kaden Small had a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils. Calais was 2-3 from the free throw line.

PCHS was led by Brady Gaw with 17 points including 4 3-pointers. Scott Chadbourne had 11 points with 3 3-pointers. The Pirates were 5-8 from the free throw line.

PCHS' season comes to an end with a 12-8 record.

Calais, now 16-3 will play #5 Hodgdon in a Class C Semifinal on Thursday, February 22nd at 3:30 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1234T
PCHS Boys01014933
Calais Boys1912151157

 

Box Score

PCHS

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chase Lander0----
Brady Gaw171436
Tim Van Der Hergden0----
Ben Higgins0----
Noah Kain511--
Conrad Rollins0----
Scott Chadbourne11-322
TEAM0----
TOTALS332858

Calais

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Noah White0----
Jeremy Turner146-22
Frankie Milano21---
Phillip Bassett63---
Kaeson Dana1442--
Charlie Bitar21---
Oliver Clark63--1
Noah Ziegler0----
Alan Bassett0----
Kaden Small42---
Kaden Small931--
Chayeden Newell0----
Zach LaCoste0----
Sean Look0----
Kaiden Socobasin0----
Liam Travis0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5723323

Check out the photos from the game.

