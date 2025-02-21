#1 Caribou Vikings Beat #3 Orono 41-40 in Northern Maine Class B Regional Finals [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 21, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Caribou Vikings Boys Basketball Team beat the #3 Orono Red Riots 41-40 on a free throw shot by Landon Belanger with 0.5 seconds remaining to win the Class B Northern Maine Regional Title.

After a 3-point shot by Tristan Robbins, Caribou took a 38-37 lead. Orono's Bergen Soderberg hit a 3-pointer with 1:28 left to give Orono a 40-38 lead. With 52.2 seconds Robbins sank a 2-point shot to tie the score. After a Red Riot turnover, Caribou had the ball with 40 seconds left. They played for the last shot, and with Belanger tied up, the Orono defense collapsed on him, fouling him with 0.5 seconds left. Belanger hit the 1st free throw and missed the 2nd, to put the Vikings up 41-40. Will Francis pulled down the rebound and threw a Hail Mary full court shot that bounced off the backboard giving Caribou the win and ending Orono's dream to win 3 State Championships in-a-row.

Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with 17 points including a 3-pointer. Landen Belanger had 8 points with a 3-pointer. Owen Corrigan had 2 3-pointers and Brayden Brescia had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 6-11 from the free throw line.

Orono was led by Bergen Sodenberg with 13 points and 3 3-pointers. Will Francis had 10 points. Brady Hewes had a 3-pointer. The Red Riots were 2-3 from the free throw line.

Orono will take on #2 York in the State Class B Title game on Saturday, March 1st at 2:45 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Stats

Line Score

1234T
Orono Boys13891040
Caribou Boys121251241

 

Box Score

Orono

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Al-Khader Wise0----
Brady Hewes721--
Saladin Wise0----
Kason Bagley0----
Wesley Crouse0----
Jack Brewer0----
Bergen Sodenberg1323--
Will Francis105---
Will Runco0----
Johnny Jones0----
Lucas Hernandez0----
Matt Allen83-23
Noah Schaff21---
TOTALS4013423

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Declan Miller0----
Brayden Brescia61112
Kaymen Sargent0----
Max Morrow0----
Owen Carrigan6-2--
Dawson St. Pierre42--2
Landen Belanger82112
Andrew Cummings0----
Carsen Richards0----
Chandler St. Peter0----
Tristan Robbins175145
Tyson Sargent0----
Dakota Trembley0----
Colby Oeullette0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS41105611

Check out the photos from the game

