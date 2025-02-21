1 Caribou Vikings Beat #3 Orono 41-40 in Northern Maine Class B Regional Finals [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Caribou Vikings Boys Basketball Team beat the #3 Orono Red Riots 41-40 on a free throw shot by Landon Belanger with 0.5 seconds remaining to win the Class B Northern Maine Regional Title.

After a 3-point shot by Tristan Robbins, Caribou took a 38-37 lead. Orono's Bergen Soderberg hit a 3-pointer with 1:28 left to give Orono a 40-38 lead. With 52.2 seconds Robbins sank a 2-point shot to tie the score. After a Red Riot turnover, Caribou had the ball with 40 seconds left. They played for the last shot, and with Belanger tied up, the Orono defense collapsed on him, fouling him with 0.5 seconds left. Belanger hit the 1st free throw and missed the 2nd, to put the Vikings up 41-40. Will Francis pulled down the rebound and threw a Hail Mary full court shot that bounced off the backboard giving Caribou the win and ending Orono's dream to win 3 State Championships in-a-row.

Caribou was led by Tristan Robbins with 17 points including a 3-pointer. Landen Belanger had 8 points with a 3-pointer. Owen Corrigan had 2 3-pointers and Brayden Brescia had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 6-11 from the free throw line.

Orono was led by Bergen Sodenberg with 13 points and 3 3-pointers. Will Francis had 10 points. Brady Hewes had a 3-pointer. The Red Riots were 2-3 from the free throw line.

Orono will take on #2 York in the State Class B Title game on Saturday, March 1st at 2:45 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Boys 13 8 9 10 40 Caribou Boys 12 12 5 12 41

Box Score

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Al-Khader Wise 0 - - - - Brady Hewes 7 2 1 - - Saladin Wise 0 - - - - Kason Bagley 0 - - - - Wesley Crouse 0 - - - - Jack Brewer 0 - - - - Bergen Sodenberg 13 2 3 - - Will Francis 10 5 - - - Will Runco 0 - - - - Johnny Jones 0 - - - - Lucas Hernandez 0 - - - - Matt Allen 8 3 - 2 3 Noah Schaff 2 1 - - - TOTALS 40 13 4 2 3

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Declan Miller 0 - - - - Brayden Brescia 6 1 1 1 2 Kaymen Sargent 0 - - - - Max Morrow 0 - - - - Owen Carrigan 6 - 2 - - Dawson St. Pierre 4 2 - - 2 Landen Belanger 8 2 1 1 2 Andrew Cummings 0 - - - - Carsen Richards 0 - - - - Chandler St. Peter 0 - - - - Tristan Robbins 17 5 1 4 5 Tyson Sargent 0 - - - - Dakota Trembley 0 - - - - Colby Oeullette 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 41 10 5 6 11

Check out the photos from the game