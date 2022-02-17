1 Ellsworth Beats #16 Waterville 79-39 in Round of 16 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, beating the Waterville Panthers 79-39 in the Round of 16 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Wednesday, February 16th.

Ellsworth raced out to a 28-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 65-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The 2nd Quarter saw Ellsworth's Hunter Curtis score his 1000th career point, becoming the 11th player in school history to score 1000 points.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Gage Hardy led the way with 22 points. Hunter Curtis had 16 points and now has 1002 career points. Chance Mercier had 13 points. Ellsworth was 11-17 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night, with Chance Mercier draining 2 3's, and Miles Palmer and Brett Bragon 1 3-pointer each.

Waterville was led by Liam Von Oesen who finished with 24 points. The Panthers were 10-17 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers, 2 by Von Oesen and 1 by Nick Poulin.

Ellsworth, now 19-0 will play #8 Presque Isle Saturday afternoon February 19th at 3:30 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device, with the pregame beginning at 3:15 p.m.

Waterville's season ends with a 1-18 record.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Waterville Boys 9 8 12 10 39 Ellsworth Boys 28 21 16 14 79

Box Score

Waterville

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Johnny Nawfel 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Nick Poulin 3 1 0 1 0 0 5 Joe Hamlin 3 1 1 0 1 2 11 Spencer Minihan 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Ethan Hobart 2 1 1 0 0 0 15 Aidan Tavares 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Dustan Hunter 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Asher Grazulis 2 0 0 0 2 2 23 Liam Von Oesen 24 9 7 2 4 8 24 Logan Tardif 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Garrett Gendreau 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Elias Nawfel 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Jace Bryan 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Adam Sirois 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Adam Sirois 3 0 0 0 3 5 TOTALS 39 13 10 3 10 17

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Chance Mercier 13 5 3 2 1 1 4 Miles Palmer 3 1 0 1 0 0 5 Logan McGowan 5 2 2 0 1 3 10 Hunter Curtis 16 7 7 0 2 4 11 Brett Bragdon 3 1 0 1 0 0 12 Gage Hardy 22 8 8 0 6 6 14 Brody Mercier 7 3 3 0 1 1 15 Eamon MacDonald 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Peter Keblinsky 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 6 3 3 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Kaleb Connors 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Michael Harris 4 2 2 0 0 2 32 Ethan LeClerc 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 79 32 28 4 11 17