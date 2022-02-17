#1 Ellsworth Beats #16 Waterville 79-39 in Round of 16 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 16, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, beating the Waterville Panthers 79-39 in the Round of 16 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Wednesday, February 16th.

Ellsworth raced out to a 28-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led  65-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. The 2nd Quarter saw Ellsworth's Hunter Curtis score his 1000th career point, becoming the 11th player in school history to score 1000 points.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Gage Hardy led the way with 22 points. Hunter Curtis had 16 points and now has 1002 career points. Chance Mercier had 13 points. Ellsworth was 11-17 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night, with Chance Mercier draining 2 3's, and Miles Palmer and Brett Bragon 1 3-pointer each.

Waterville was led by Liam Von Oesen who finished with 24 points. The Panthers were 10-17 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers, 2 by Von Oesen and 1 by Nick Poulin.

Ellsworth, now 19-0 will play #8 Presque Isle Saturday afternoon February 19th at 3:30 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device, with the pregame beginning at 3:15 p.m.

Waterville's season ends with a 1-18 record.

Line Score

1234T
Waterville Boys98121039
Ellsworth Boys2821161479

Box Score

Waterville

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Johnny Nawfel000000
4Nick Poulin310100
5Joe Hamlin311012
11Spencer Minihan000000
14Ethan Hobart211000
15Aidan Tavares000000
20Dustan Hunter000000
21Asher Grazulis200022
23Liam Von Oesen2497248
24Logan Tardif000000
30Garrett Gendreau211000
32Elias Nawfel000000
33Jace Bryan000000
35Adam Sirois000000
35Adam Sirois300035
TOTALS39131031017

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier1353211
4Miles Palmer310100
5Logan McGowan522013
10Hunter Curtis1677024
11Brett Bragdon310100
12Gage Hardy2288066
14Brody Mercier733011
15Eamon MacDonald000000
20Peter Keblinsky000000
21Cruz Coffin633000
22Michael Palmer000000
23Kaleb Connors000000
30Michael Harris422002
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS79322841117

Ellsworth-Waterville Boys Basketball February 16

