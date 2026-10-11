The Maine Field Hockey Team blanked Merrimack 3-0 on Sunday afternoon, October 11th in Orono in a non-conference game.

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Period, but Maine struck twice in the 2nd Period to take a 2-0 lead.

With 5:24 gone in the 2nd Period, Taylor Stanford scored, assisted by Martha Barratt. It was Stanford's 3rd goal of the season for Maine.

Eloise Penty scored her 4th goal of the season with 4:52 left in the 2nd Period. She was assisted by Martha Barratt, her 5th assist of the season.

The teams were scoreless in the 3rd Period.

With 1:01 left to play in the game, Martha Barratt scored, her team-leading 5th goal. She was assisted by Saylor Kuefler and Eloise Penty.

Maine outshot Merrimack 27-7.

Annabel Halkes had 3 saves for the shutout.

Merimack is 1-10 while Maine is now 6-6.

The Black Bears will play Bryant in America East action in Smithfield, Rhode Island on Friday, October 16th at 3 p.m.

Check out photos from the game