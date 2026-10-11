The University of Maine Soccer Team beat NJIT 2-0 at the New Balance Soccer Complex on Sunday afternoon, October 11th.

Abbey Thornton scored her 1st goal of the season at the 20 minute mark in the 1st Half. Her goal was assisted by Luise Reinwald and Isabella Meadows.

Maine scored their 2nd goal 19:39 gone in the 2nd Half. Isabella scored her team leading 5th goal of the season, beating the goaltender.

Maine outshot NJIT 17-3. The Black Bears had a 5-0 corner kick advantage.

Elena Barenberg had 2 saves in goal for Maine.

NJIT is now 4-8-1 overall and 1-4-0 in America East.

Maine is 5-4-3 overall and 2-1-1 in America East. Maine heads to UNH on Sunday, October 18th to play the Wildcats at 2 p.m.

America East Women's Soccer Standings

Binghamton 3-0-1

UMBC 3-1-0

Vermont 2-0-2

Maine 2-1-1

Bryant 2-1-1

Albany 2-3-0

UMass-Lowell 0-1-3

NJIT 1-4-0

UNH 0-4-0

Check out the photos from the game