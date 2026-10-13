Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Monday, October 12.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Fryeburg Academy 2 Sacopee Valley 0

Greely 5 Edward Little 0

Messalonskee 5 Brewer 3

Mount Ararat 4 Skowhegan 1

Mountain Valley 4 Lisbon 1

Thornton Academy 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Yarmouth 6 York 0

Boys Soccer

Ashland 1 Houlton/GHCA 1

Bucksport 2 Lee Academy 1

Central 5 Penobscot Valley 1

Dexter 5 Shead 0

Easton 6 Penobscot Christian 2

Ellsworth 3 Caribou 1

Hall-Dale 8 Mt. Abram 2

Hermon 3 Old Town 0

John Bapst 4 Presque Isle 2

Narraguagus 4 Woodland 1

Richmond 1 Oak Hill 1

Telstar 9 Dirigo 1

Vinalhaven/North Haven 2 Rangeley Lakes 1

Girls Soccer

Brewer 3 Edward Little 0

Caribou 6 Ellsworth 2

Central 9 Schenck/Stearns 1

Dexter 4 Calais 0

Hermon 6 Old Town 0

John Bapst 5 Presque Isle 4

Kennebunk 6 Biddeford 2

Mattanawcook Academy 2 Mount View 1

Penobscot Christian 7 East Grand 1

Penquis Valley 2 Searsport 0

Vinalhaven/North Haven 2 Rangeley Lakes 1

Volleyball

Cheverus/Waynflete 3 Cape Elizabeth 0



Greely 3 Hampden Academy 0



Washington Academy 3 Wells 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 12th-October 17th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 18th. Voting will take place Monday October 19th - Thursday October 22nd at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 23rd.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 12th-October 17th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 18th. Voting will take place Monday October 19th - Thursday October 22nd at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 23rd.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week HERE