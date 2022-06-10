1 Ellsworth Shuts Out #9 Hermon 3-0

The Ellsworth Eagles Class of 2022 was set to graduate Friday night, June 10th. Before hand, the seniors and the rest of the Eagles had a quarterfinal game at home against the Hermon Hawks. The #1 seeded Eagles downed the #9 Hawks 3-0 Friday afternoon.

Craig Burnett pitched a complete game for the Eagles, striking out 11 and allowing just 2 hits. He walked 1.

Matt Phillips pitched a complete game for the Hawks. He struck out 7 and allowed 4 hits. He didn't walk a batter.

Brett Bragdon had a double for Ellsworth. Peter Keblinsky, Michael Palmer and David Baugh had singles for the Eagles.

Hermon's lone hits came from Johnny Kokoska and Parker Foley.

Ellsworth, now 16-1 will play host to #4 Lawrence on Saturday, June 11th at 1 p.m. in the Class B North Semifinals.

Hermon's season comes to an end with a 8-10 record.