#1 Ellsworth Shuts Out #9 Hermon 3-0

#1 Ellsworth Shuts Out #9 Hermon 3-0

Hermon-Ellsworth Baseball June 10, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Eagles Class of 2022 was set to graduate Friday night, June 10th. Before hand, the seniors and the rest of the Eagles had a quarterfinal game at home against the Hermon Hawks. The  #1 seeded Eagles downed the #9 Hawks 3-0 Friday afternoon.

Craig Burnett pitched a complete game for the Eagles, striking out 11 and allowing just 2 hits. He walked 1.

Matt Phillips pitched a complete game for the Hawks. He struck out 7 and allowed 4 hits. He didn't walk a batter.

Brett Bragdon had a double for Ellsworth. Peter Keblinsky, Michael Palmer and David Baugh had singles for the Eagles.

Hermon's lone hits came from Johnny Kokoska and Parker Foley.

Ellsworth, now 16-1 will play host to #4 Lawrence on Saturday, June 11th at 1 p.m. in the Class B North Semifinals.

Hermon's season comes to an end with a 8-10 record.

Categories: High School Baseball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top