1 Hermon Beats #8 Cony 10-0 in Class B North Softball Quarterfinal

The #1 Hermon Hawks beat the #8 Cony Rams 10-0 in a Class B North Softball Quarterfinal in Hermon on Thursday, June 12th. The game was stopped in the bottom of the 6th inning because of the 10-run rule.

Hermon outhit Cony 12-2.

Braelyn Wilcox picked up the win for Hermon. She pitched 5.0 innings allowing just 1 hit, striking out 8 and walking 2. Mikelle Verrill pitched the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and walking 1, while striking out the side.

Katie Fowler and Molly Simcox each had 3 hits and drove in 2 runs. Addy Waning had a pair of hits, driving in 2 runs. Verrill helped herself at the plate going 2-3 with a run batted in. Taylor Sherrard and Kenzie Gallant each had a single

Leah Walker stole 2 bases. Hannah Wanging and Kenzie Gallant each stole a bag for Hermon..

Abby Brown had a double and Olivia Duplessis a single for the Rams.

Cony finishes the season with a record of 10-8.

#1 Hermon, now 15-2 will host #5 MDI 9-8 in one of the Class B North semifinals