#1 Machias Defeats #4 Wisdom 72-34 in Class D Boy’s Semifinals [STATS/PHOTOS]
In 2020 the Machias Bulldogs were the Class D Northern Maine Champions. The 2021-22 Bulldogs took a step to defending their title, defeating the Wisdom Pioneers 72-34 in the final Class D Boy's semifinal game, on Thursday night, February 24th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Machias led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the 22 -15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs were up 50-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Machias had 3 players in double figures. Shane Feeney led all scorers with 28 points, while Kashman Feeney had 19 points and Kyle Anderson 10 points. The Bulldogs were 13-20 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Shane Feeney had 2 3-pointers, and Kason Ferguson and Kashman Feeney each had 1 3-pointer.
Wisdom was led by Carter Pelletier with 11 points while Dominick Gendreau had 10 points. The Pioneers were 1-2 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Gendreau had 3 3-pointers while Logan Lagasse and Carter Pellietier each had 1 3-pointer.
Machias, will now face # 2 Southern Aroostook in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday morning, February 25th at 10:45 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wisdom Boys
|6
|9
|12
|7
|34
|Machias Boys
|11
|21
|18
|22
|72
Box Score
Wisdom
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Michael Roach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Dominick Gendreau
|10
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|12
|Logan Lagasse
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|Sam Roy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Camden Pelletier
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Carter Pelletier
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|32
|Kaden Daigle
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Connor Thamsen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jordan Clavette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|34
|14
|9
|5
|1
|2
Machias
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Lucas Robicheau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brady Hatt
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jayden Rhoades
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hayden Blake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Ethan Foss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ethan Libby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Kamden Demerest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Bobby Richardson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Kyle Anderson
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|7
|30
|Shane Feeney
|28
|12
|10
|2
|2
|3
|32
|Ryse Moholland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kason Ferguson
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|34
|Caleb Norton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Kashman Feeney
|19
|7
|6
|1
|4
|4
|TOTALS
|72
|28
|24
|4
|12
|20