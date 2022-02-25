1 Machias Defeats #4 Wisdom 72-34 in Class D Boy’s Semifinals [STATS/PHOTOS]

#1 Machias Defeats #4 Wisdom 72-34 in Class D Boy&#8217;s Semifinals [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 24, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

In 2020 the Machias Bulldogs were the Class D Northern Maine Champions. The 2021-22 Bulldogs took a step to defending their title, defeating the Wisdom Pioneers 72-34 in the final Class D Boy's semifinal game, on Thursday night, February 24th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Machias led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the 22 -15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs were up 50-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Machias had 3 players in double figures. Shane Feeney led all scorers with 28 points, while Kashman Feeney had 19 points and Kyle Anderson 10 points. The Bulldogs were 13-20 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Shane Feeney had 2 3-pointers, and Kason Ferguson and Kashman Feeney each had 1 3-pointer.

Wisdom was led by Carter Pelletier with 11 points while Dominick Gendreau had 10 points. The Pioneers were 1-2 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Gendreau had 3 3-pointers while Logan Lagasse and Carter Pellietier each had 1 3-pointer.

Machias, will now face # 2 Southern Aroostook in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday morning, February 25th at 10:45 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Wisdom Boys6912734
Machias Boys1121182272

Box Score

Wisdom

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Michael Roach000000
11Dominick Gendreau1030312
12Logan Lagasse521100
21Sam Roy000000
23Camden Pelletier422000
24Carter Pelletier1154100
32Kaden Daigle422000
34Connor Thamsen000000
44Jordan Clavette000000
TOTALS34149512

Machias

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Lucas Robicheau000000
2Brady Hatt211000
4Jayden Rhoades844000
5Hayden Blake000000
10Ethan Foss000000
12Ethan Libby000000
21Kamden Demerest000000
22Bobby Richardson000000
24Kyle Anderson1033047
30Shane Feeney281210223
32Ryse Moholland000000
33Kason Ferguson510124
34Caleb Norton000002
40Kashman Feeney1976144
TOTALS72282441220

 

Machias-Wisdom Class D Semifinals

The #1 Machias Bulldogs took on the #4 Wisdom Pioneers in the final Class D Boy' Semifinals on Thursday, February 24th at the Cross insurance Center
