1 Machias Defeats #4 Wisdom 72-34 in Class D Boy’s Semifinals [STATS/PHOTOS]

In 2020 the Machias Bulldogs were the Class D Northern Maine Champions. The 2021-22 Bulldogs took a step to defending their title, defeating the Wisdom Pioneers 72-34 in the final Class D Boy's semifinal game, on Thursday night, February 24th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Machias led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the 22 -15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs were up 50-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Machias had 3 players in double figures. Shane Feeney led all scorers with 28 points, while Kashman Feeney had 19 points and Kyle Anderson 10 points. The Bulldogs were 13-20 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Shane Feeney had 2 3-pointers, and Kason Ferguson and Kashman Feeney each had 1 3-pointer.

Wisdom was led by Carter Pelletier with 11 points while Dominick Gendreau had 10 points. The Pioneers were 1-2 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Gendreau had 3 3-pointers while Logan Lagasse and Carter Pellietier each had 1 3-pointer.

Machias, will now face # 2 Southern Aroostook in the Class D North Regional Finals on Saturday morning, February 25th at 10:45 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Wisdom Boys 6 9 12 7 34 Machias Boys 11 21 18 22 72

Box Score

Wisdom

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Michael Roach 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Dominick Gendreau 10 3 0 3 1 2 12 Logan Lagasse 5 2 1 1 0 0 21 Sam Roy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Camden Pelletier 4 2 2 0 0 0 24 Carter Pelletier 11 5 4 1 0 0 32 Kaden Daigle 4 2 2 0 0 0 34 Connor Thamsen 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Jordan Clavette 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 34 14 9 5 1 2

Machias

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Lucas Robicheau 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Brady Hatt 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 Jayden Rhoades 8 4 4 0 0 0 5 Hayden Blake 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Ethan Foss 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Ethan Libby 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Kamden Demerest 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Bobby Richardson 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Kyle Anderson 10 3 3 0 4 7 30 Shane Feeney 28 12 10 2 2 3 32 Ryse Moholland 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Kason Ferguson 5 1 0 1 2 4 34 Caleb Norton 0 0 0 0 0 2 40 Kashman Feeney 19 7 6 1 4 4 TOTALS 72 28 24 4 12 20