Orono Boys Repeat as Class B State Champs Beating Oceanside 56-48 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Orono Boy's Basketball Team repeated as Class B State Champions, beating Oceanside, 56-48 for the 2nd consecutive year to win the Gold Ball.

Orono never trailed in the game. Oceanside managed to tie the game at 41-41 with 5:48 left to play in the 4th Quarter, but from there Orono outscored the Mariners, 15-7. Orono went 7-11 from the foul line in the 4th Quarter as Oceanside was forced to foul.

Orono raced out to a 19-14 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 29-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots were on top 41-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston with 16 points. Will Francis had 15 points. The Red Riots had 4 3-pointers in the game, with Bergen Sodenberg draining 2 3's and Walston and Will Francis each nailing 1 3-pointer. Orono was 8-13 from the free throw line.

Oceanside was led by Zeb Foster with 16 points. Cohen Galley had 10 points with Carter Galley having 9 points. The Mariners had 5 3-pointers in the game, with Cohen and Carter Galley each sinking 2 3''s and Zach Woodman the other. Oceanside was 9-11 from the free throw line.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Oceanside Boys 14 11 12 11 48 Orono Boys 19 10 12 15 56

Box Score

Oceanside

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Zeb Foster 16 5 - 6 7 Zach Woodman 3 - 1 - - Cohen Galley 10 1 2 2 2 Parker Darge 0 - - - - Connor Kingsbury 0 - - - - Maddox Robishaw 0 - - - - Carter Galley 9 1 2 1 2 Jackson Kay 0 - - - - Jacob Watkinson 0 - - - - Ben Tripp 0 - - - - Leland Galley 0 - - - - Dominic Frisone 0 - - - - Trevin Ripley 10 5 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 12 5 9 11

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Pierce Walston 16 6 1 1 2 Brady Hewes 0 - - - - Caden Gray 0 - - - - Kason Bagley 0 - - - - Caden Ewer-Cousins 0 - - - - Ben Francis 9 3 - 3 5 Bergen Sodenberg 6 - 2 - - Will Francis 15 4 1 4 6 Jay Tweedie 0 - - - - Sebastian Vanidestine 0 - - - - Adam Sherman 0 - - - - Mason Kenney 4 2 - - - Noah Schaff 6 3 - - - Matt Allen 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 56 18 4 8 13

