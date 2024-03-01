Orono Boys Repeat as Class B State Champs Beating Oceanside 56-48 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The Orono Boy's Basketball Team repeated as Class B State Champions, beating Oceanside, 56-48 for the 2nd consecutive year to win the Gold Ball.
Orono never trailed in the game. Oceanside managed to tie the game at 41-41 with 5:48 left to play in the 4th Quarter, but from there Orono outscored the Mariners, 15-7. Orono went 7-11 from the foul line in the 4th Quarter as Oceanside was forced to foul.
Orono raced out to a 19-14 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 29-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots were on top 41-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Orono was led by Pierce Walston with 16 points. Will Francis had 15 points. The Red Riots had 4 3-pointers in the game, with Bergen Sodenberg draining 2 3's and Walston and Will Francis each nailing 1 3-pointer. Orono was 8-13 from the free throw line.
Oceanside was led by Zeb Foster with 16 points. Cohen Galley had 10 points with Carter Galley having 9 points. The Mariners had 5 3-pointers in the game, with Cohen and Carter Galley each sinking 2 3''s and Zach Woodman the other. Oceanside was 9-11 from the free throw line.
Check out the stats from the game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Oceanside Boys
|14
|11
|12
|11
|48
|Orono Boys
|19
|10
|12
|15
|56
Box Score
Oceanside
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Zeb Foster
|16
|5
|-
|6
|7
|Zach Woodman
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Cohen Galley
|10
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Parker Darge
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Connor Kingsbury
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maddox Robishaw
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carter Galley
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Jackson Kay
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Watkinson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Tripp
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Leland Galley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dominic Frisone
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Trevin Ripley
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|48
|12
|5
|9
|11
Orono
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Pierce Walston
|16
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Brady Hewes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caden Gray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kason Bagley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caden Ewer-Cousins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Francis
|9
|3
|-
|3
|5
|Bergen Sodenberg
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Will Francis
|15
|4
|1
|4
|6
|Jay Tweedie
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sebastian Vanidestine
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adam Sherman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mason Kenney
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Noah Schaff
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Allen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|56
|18
|4
|8
|13
Check out the photos from the game
2024 Class B Boys Basketball State Championship
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper