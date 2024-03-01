Orono Boys Repeat as Class B State Champs Beating Oceanside 56-48 [STATS/PHOTOS]

2024 Boys Class B Basketball Finals March 1, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

The Orono Boy's Basketball Team repeated as Class B State Champions, beating Oceanside, 56-48 for the 2nd consecutive year to win the Gold Ball.

Orono never trailed in the game. Oceanside managed to tie the game at 41-41 with 5:48 left to play in the 4th Quarter, but from there Orono outscored the Mariners, 15-7. Orono went 7-11 from the foul line in the 4th Quarter as Oceanside was forced to foul.

Orono raced out to a 19-14 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 29-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots were on top 41-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston with 16 points. Will Francis had 15 points. The Red Riots had 4 3-pointers in the game, with Bergen Sodenberg draining 2 3's and Walston and Will Francis each nailing 1 3-pointer. Orono was 8-13 from the free throw line.

Oceanside was led by Zeb Foster with 16 points. Cohen Galley had 10 points with Carter Galley having 9 points. The Mariners had 5 3-pointers in the game, with Cohen and Carter Galley each sinking 2 3''s and Zach Woodman the other. Oceanside was 9-11 from the free throw line.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1234T
Oceanside Boys1411121148
Orono Boys1910121556

 

Box Score

Oceanside

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Zeb Foster165-67
Zach Woodman3-1--
Cohen Galley101222
Parker Darge0----
Connor Kingsbury0----
Maddox Robishaw0----
Carter Galley91212
Jackson Kay0----
Jacob Watkinson0----
Ben Tripp0----
Leland Galley0----
Dominic Frisone0----
Trevin Ripley105---
TEAM0----
TOTALS48125911

Orono

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Pierce Walston166112
Brady Hewes0----
Caden Gray0----
Kason Bagley0----
Caden Ewer-Cousins0----
Ben Francis93-35
Bergen Sodenberg6-2--
Will Francis154146
Jay Tweedie0----
Sebastian Vanidestine0----
Adam Sherman0----
Mason Kenney42---
Noah Schaff63---
Matt Allen0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS56184813

Check out the photos from the game

2024 Class B Boys Basketball State Championship

The Orono Red Riots repeated as Class B State Basketball Champions, beating Oceanside for the 2nd consecutive year in the Finals.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

 

 

