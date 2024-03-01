Old Town Girls Orono Boys to Play for Gold Ball Tonight

The Cross Insurance Center should be a sea of green,maroon and blue, tonight as the Old Town Girls and Orono Boys take on the Oceanside Girls and Boys Basketball Teams in the State Class B Title Games.

At stake... The Gold Ball!

2017 Class B Gold Ball Photo Chris Popper Townsquare Media 2017 Class B Gold Ball Photo Chris Popper Townsquare Media loading...

Both games will be broadcast by 92.9 The Ticket. The games may also be heard online, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The games will also be shown on TV, via MPBN.

The Old Town-Oceanside game is scheduled to tip-off at 6:05 p.m. and the Orono-Oceanside game is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:45 p.m.

The Oceanside Girls come in with a record of 21-0 while Old Town is 19-2. The last time the Oceanside Girls played in the State Finals was in 2022 when they beat Hermon 31-28. The last time the Old Town Girls played in the State finals was in 1980, when they were in Class A, losing to Westbrook 88-66.

The Orono-Oceanside Boys game is a repeat of the 2023 State Class B Championship that was played in Portland, when Orono beat Oceanside 61-58 in a thriller. Orono comes into the game with a 18-3 record, while Oceanside is 21-0.

Check back tonight/tomorrow morning and we will have box scores and photos from the games.