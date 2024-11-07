#1 Maine Soccer Beats #4 UMass Lowell 2-0 to Advance to America East Finals
The #1 Maine Soccer Team beat #4 UMass Lowell 2-0 on Thursday night, November 7th to advance to the America East Finals.
Kayla Kraemer scored Maine's 1st goal just 4:51 into the game, assisted by Emma Schneider and Jordane Pinette. The goal was Kraemer's 4th of the season.
The score remained 1-0 until Abbey Thornton scored, assisted by Gillian Rovers and Lara Kirkby 23:28 into the 2nd Half. The goal was Thornton's 3rd of the season.
Maine outshot UMass Lowell 16-5 and had a 10-1 shot-on-goal advantage.
Grace Wilson making their 2nd start in goal, had 1 save for the Black Bears.
UMass Lowell finishes their season with a 6-10-3 mark.
Maine, now 12-1-3 will host #2 New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon, November 10th at 3 p.m. in the America East Championship game
