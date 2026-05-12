The Maine Black Bears beat Merrimack 14-4 at Mahaney Diamond in a non-conference game on Tuesday, May 12th

Maine used 4 pitchers in the game. Erik Swenson started and went 2.1 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 5 and walking 4. Jack Donlin picked up the win, improving his record to 2-0 pitching 1.2 innings. He allowed 1 run, walking 2 and striking out 4. Tommy Martin pitched 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 5 and walking 1. Rex Hauser closed out the game pitching the final 2 innings, allowing 1 run, walking 2 and striking out 4.

Maine banged out 8 hits in the game.

Albert De La Rosa led the wAy for Maine going 3-5 with a double and driving in 2 runs. Jack Quigley was 1-2 with a triple and drove in 3 runs. JuJu Stevens, Hunter St. Denis, Brody Rasmussen and Drew Reynolds each had a single.

The Black Bears swiped 8 bases with Rasmussen and Quigley stealing 3 bags each and Stevens and De La Rosa each stealing 1 base.

Maine is now 18-30 while Merrimack is 23-27

Maine closes out the regular season with a 3-game home series against UAlbany. They play Thursday, May 14th at 4 p.m. , Friday, May 15th at 3 p.m and Saturday, May 16th at 1 p.m.