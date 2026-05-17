The Maine Black Bears concluded their regular season with a 11-6 win over UAlbany, sweeping the 3-game series on Saturday, May 16th at Mahaney Diamond.

The game was tied at 5-5 at the end of the 6th inning, before Maine exploded for 6 runs, with 2 out in the bottom of the 7th inning, batting around and sending 11 players to the plate. Maine took advantaged of 5 walks and a hit batsman, and Quinn Murphy's double and Nic Pepe's single.

Hunter St. Denis hit a 2-run homer in the bottom of the 1st inning. It was his 10th homer of the season.

Thomas Stabley started on the mound for Maine and went 3.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1. Tommy Martin went 2.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 1 run, striking out 1 and walking 1. Brennan Rumpf picked up the win pitching 2.1 innings. He's now 2-1. He allowed 3 hits and 1 run, striking out and walking 1. Sebastian Holt pitched the 9th, striking out 1.

Maine ends the regular season with a 21-30 record and Albany finishes with a 15-33 record. Maine finishes 3rd in the America East Conference and Albany 6th. Maine and Albany will meet in the America East Championship opening round, in a single elimination game on Wednesday, May 20th at 5 p.m. in Vestal, New York.