The Maine Black Bears homered 4 times on Friday afternoon, May 14th and rolled over the University of Albany Great Danes 12-1 at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

Maine outhit UAlbany 10-2 and 5 of Maine's hits were for extra bases.

Nic Pepe hit his 6th homer, JuJu Stevens his 13th homer, Albert De La Rosa his 3rd homer and Quinn Murphy his 5th of the season .

Murphy was 3-3 with a run batted in. Stevens was 2-3 with a run batted in. Pepe was 1-3 with 2 runs batted in. De La Rosa was 1-3 with 3 runs batted in. Murphy was 3-3 with a run batted in. Troy Carpenter was 1-3 with a double and 3 runs batted in. Hunter St. Denis and Chris Bear each had a single.

Stevens and Murphy each swiped a base.

Jason Krieger pitched a complete game, going 7 innings and allowing just 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter as his record improved to 3-6.

Maine is now 19-30 while UAlbany is 15-31. The 2 teams will play on Friday, May 15th with the pregame starting at 2:30 and 1st pitch at 3 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket. The teams will then close out the regular season on Saturday, May 16th at 1 p.m.