The Maine Black Bears knocked out UAlbany 11-5 on Wednesday night, May 20th in Binghamton in a single-elimination game.

Nic Pepe hit a 3-run homer in the 2nd inning, his 7th of the season. Pepe, who was leading off and the designated hitter was 3-4 with 4 runs batted in add a stolen base on the night.

Albert De La Rosa hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning, his 4th of the season. He finished he game 3-4 with a run batted in.

Quinn Murphy was 2-4 with a double and a pair of runs batted in.

JuJu Stevens was 3-5 with a pair of runs batted in and swiped 2 bases.

Hunter St. Denis, the America East Rookie of the Year, was 1-4 with a run batted in, and drove in a run.

Brody Rasmussen with a successful bunt Photo Roger Neel, TSM Binghamton Brody Rasmussen with a successful bunt Photo Roger Neel, TSM Binghamton loading...

Brody Rasmussen was 1-3 with a run batted in.

Jason Krieger on the mound. Photo Roger Neel, TSM Binghamton Jason Krieger on the mound. Photo Roger Neel, TSM Binghamton loading...

On the mound Jason Krieger started and picked up the win. He's now 4-6 on the season. He went 6.1 innings allowing 11 hits and 5 runs, striking out 7 and walking 2.

Pierce Friedman came on in relief and pitched 1.2 shutout innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1. Sebastian Holt closed out the game, pitching the 9th inning, striking out 1.

Maine is now 22-30 and UAlbany finishes the season with a 15-34 record.

Maine will play #2 UMBC on Thursday, May 21st at 3 p.m. You can listen to the game with the pregame starting at 2:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

In the 1st game on Thursday #1 Binghamton will play #5 UMass-Lowell at 11 a.m. UMass Lowell upset #4 Bryant 7-5 in 11 innings.

The loser of the 2 games on Thursday will meet in an elimination game on Thursday night, at 7 p.m.