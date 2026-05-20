Maine Knocks Out UAlbany 11-5 in America East Tournament
The Maine Black Bears knocked out UAlbany 11-5 on Wednesday night, May 20th in Binghamton in a single-elimination game.
Nic Pepe hit a 3-run homer in the 2nd inning, his 7th of the season. Pepe, who was leading off and the designated hitter was 3-4 with 4 runs batted in add a stolen base on the night.
Albert De La Rosa hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning, his 4th of the season. He finished he game 3-4 with a run batted in.
Quinn Murphy was 2-4 with a double and a pair of runs batted in.
JuJu Stevens was 3-5 with a pair of runs batted in and swiped 2 bases.
Hunter St. Denis, the America East Rookie of the Year, was 1-4 with a run batted in, and drove in a run.
Brody Rasmussen was 1-3 with a run batted in.
On the mound Jason Krieger started and picked up the win. He's now 4-6 on the season. He went 6.1 innings allowing 11 hits and 5 runs, striking out 7 and walking 2.
Pierce Friedman came on in relief and pitched 1.2 shutout innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1. Sebastian Holt closed out the game, pitching the 9th inning, striking out 1.
Maine is now 22-30 and UAlbany finishes the season with a 15-34 record.
Maine will play #2 UMBC on Thursday, May 21st at 3 p.m. You can listen to the game with the pregame starting at 2:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.
In the 1st game on Thursday #1 Binghamton will play #5 UMass-Lowell at 11 a.m. UMass Lowell upset #4 Bryant 7-5 in 11 innings.
The loser of the 2 games on Thursday will meet in an elimination game on Thursday night, at 7 p.m.