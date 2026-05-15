The Maine Baseball Team beat UAlbany 7-5 at Mahaney Diamond in Orono on Friday, May 15th.

Maine homered twice, a day after launching 4 homers against the Great Danes. On Friday, JuJu Stevens hit a grand slam, driving in 4 runs in the 3rd inning and Troy Carpenter hit a solo homer in the 3rd inning. Stevens and Carpenter have each hit 14 homers.

Maine scored the winning runs in the bottom of the 7th. Hunter St. Denis doubled driving in Stevens and Carpenter's single drove in St. Denis.

Vaun Larisa started on the mound for Maine and he went 4.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2 and walking 2. Owen Wheeler retired the final batter in the 5th inning, but not before walking 2 batters. Gianni Gambardella pitched 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 2. Pierce Friedman picked up the win, pitching the final 2.1 innings. He allowed 3 hits and struck out 3, walking 2. Friedman is now 3-1.

Maine is now 20-30 and UAlbany is 15-32. The 2 teams will play the final game of the regular season on Saturday, May 16th at 1 p.m.

America East Standings

Binghamton 14-7 UMBC 14-9 Maine 13-10 Bryant 13-11 UMass Lowell 10-13 UAlbany 9-14 NJIT 6-17

A Maine win and a UMBC loss on Saturday and the Black Bears will finish 2nd in America East, as they have the tie-breaker with the Retrievers.