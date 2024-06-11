#1 Nokomis Beats #2 Old Town 5-1 in Class B Northern Maine Finals [PHOTOS]
The #1 Nokomis Warriors beat the #2 Old Town Coyotes 5-1 in the Class B Northern Maine Regional Finals at Coffin Field in Brewer on Tuesday, June 11th. The game was played in a light rain.
Mia Coots struck out 14 for the Warriors, allowing just 1 hit and 1 unearned run. She didn't walk a batter.
Arabel Milligan started in the circle for the Coyotes. She pitched 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out 3 and walked 1. Haley Sirois came on in relief pitching the final 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 7 and walked 1.
Ava Braslett had Old Town's lone hit. She also stole a pair of bases.
Raegan King had 2 hits for the Warriors, including a triple, driving in a run. Addy Hawthorne had 2 hits, including a double. Hallie Coots had a double, driving in 2 runs. Mia Coots, and Sydney King each had a single.
Old Town ends their season with a record of 14-5.
Nokomis will now play in the State Class B Championship game against the #1 seed from the South, the York Wildcats on Saturday, June 15th at 12:30 p.m at USM
Check out the photos from the game
Nokomis-Old Town Class B Regional Finals June 11, 2024
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper