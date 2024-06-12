PVC All-Conference Class C and D Softball Teams

Here are the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) All-Conference Class C and Class D Softball Teams. Congratulations to all!

Class C

1st Team:

Bucksport - Natalie Simpson, Jetta Shook and Samantha Cyr

Orono - Jillian Severance adn Emma LaBelle, Orono

Washington Academy - Bella Cirone

Mattanawcook Academy - Lauren House

Dexter - Desiree Adams, Dexter

Central - Chloe Daigle

Narraguagus - Paidyn Cashman, Narraguagus

2nd Team

Sumner - Brooklyn Newenham

Bucksport - Lily Chiavelli

Dexter - Lily Bagley and Hannah Dean

Washington Academy - Sadie Story

Mattanawcook Academy - Ava Sutherland and Natalie Tash

Orono - Andrea Crooker

Houlton - Gabby Gentle

Narraguagus - Autumn Peterson

3rd Team:

Centra - Sydney Gray

Houlton - Amelia Callnan

Bucksport - Alivia Shute and Jayden Tripp

Orono - Abby Haney

Dexter - Claire Fogler

Washington Academy - Avery Cates

Narraguagus - Natalie Stanwood

Mattanawcook Academy - Lily Wotton and Megan House

Player of the Year - Jetta Shook, Bucksport

Pitcher of the Year : Natalie Simpson, Bucksport

Coach of the Year: Rich Rotella, Bucksport

Class D

1st Team

PVHS - Emma Potter, Julia Young and Lauren Veino

Woodland - Brooke Smith, Kaylin Hamilton and Chloe Farrar

Stearns - Braidey Grisa

Machias - Meleah Rhodes and Skyler Tinker

PCHS/Greenville - Lakely St. Jean

2nd Team

PVHS - Lia Cummings and Allie LeBlanc

Searsport - Mia Lang and Lily Nadeau

Jonesport-Beals - Aspen Alley and Melody Gray

PCHS/Greenville - Alayna McMahon

Stearns - Madison Carr

Machias - Cassandra Dahl

Lee Academy - Hayden Soucy

3rd Team

PCHS/Greenville - Reese Starbird and Emery Chambers

Searsport - Liara Krumbholz

Lee Academy - Elena Linscott

Jonesport-Beals - Leah Beals

Schenck - Harlee Sprague

PVHS - Kamryn Miller

Woodland - Lydia Cropley

Player of the Year - Emma Potter PVHS

Pitcher of the Year - Brooke Smith - Woodland

Coach of the Year - Jessica McKechnie - PVHS