PVC All-Conference Class C and D Softball Teams
Here are the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) All-Conference Class C and Class D Softball Teams. Congratulations to all!
Class C
1st Team:
- Bucksport - Natalie Simpson, Jetta Shook and Samantha Cyr
- Orono - Jillian Severance adn Emma LaBelle, Orono
- Washington Academy - Bella Cirone
- Mattanawcook Academy - Lauren House
- Dexter - Desiree Adams, Dexter
- Central - Chloe Daigle
- Narraguagus - Paidyn Cashman, Narraguagus
2nd Team
- Sumner - Brooklyn Newenham
- Bucksport - Lily Chiavelli
- Dexter - Lily Bagley and Hannah Dean
- Washington Academy - Sadie Story
- Mattanawcook Academy - Ava Sutherland and Natalie Tash
- Orono - Andrea Crooker
- Houlton - Gabby Gentle
- Narraguagus - Autumn Peterson
3rd Team:
- Centra - Sydney Gray
- Houlton - Amelia Callnan
- Bucksport - Alivia Shute and Jayden Tripp
- Orono - Abby Haney
- Dexter - Claire Fogler
- Washington Academy - Avery Cates
- Narraguagus - Natalie Stanwood
- Mattanawcook Academy - Lily Wotton and Megan House
- Player of the Year - Jetta Shook, Bucksport
- Pitcher of the Year: Natalie Simpson, Bucksport
- Coach of the Year: Rich Rotella, Bucksport
Class D
1st Team
- PVHS - Emma Potter, Julia Young and Lauren Veino
- Woodland - Brooke Smith, Kaylin Hamilton and Chloe Farrar
- Stearns - Braidey Grisa
- Machias - Meleah Rhodes and Skyler Tinker
- PCHS/Greenville - Lakely St. Jean
2nd Team
- PVHS - Lia Cummings and Allie LeBlanc
- Searsport - Mia Lang and Lily Nadeau
- Jonesport-Beals - Aspen Alley and Melody Gray
- PCHS/Greenville - Alayna McMahon
- Stearns - Madison Carr
- Machias - Cassandra Dahl
- Lee Academy - Hayden Soucy
3rd Team
- PCHS/Greenville - Reese Starbird and Emery Chambers
- Searsport - Liara Krumbholz
- Lee Academy - Elena Linscott
- Jonesport-Beals - Leah Beals
- Schenck - Harlee Sprague
- PVHS - Kamryn Miller
- Woodland - Lydia Cropley
- Player of the Year - Emma Potter PVHS
- Pitcher of the Year - Brooke Smith - Woodland
- Coach of the Year - Jessica McKechnie - PVHS
