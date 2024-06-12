PVC All-Conference Class C and D Softball Teams

PVC All-Conference Class C and D Softball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) All-Conference Class C and Class D Softball Teams. Congratulations to all!

Class C

1st Team:

  • Bucksport - Natalie Simpson, Jetta Shook and  Samantha Cyr
  • Orono - Jillian Severance adn  Emma LaBelle, Orono
  • Washington Academy - Bella Cirone
  • Mattanawcook Academy - Lauren House
  • Dexter - Desiree Adams, Dexter
  • Central - Chloe Daigle
  • Narraguagus - Paidyn Cashman, Narraguagus

2nd Team

  • Sumner - Brooklyn Newenham
  • Bucksport - Lily Chiavelli
  • Dexter - Lily Bagley and  Hannah Dean
  • Washington Academy - Sadie Story
  • Mattanawcook Academy - Ava Sutherland and  Natalie Tash
  • Orono - Andrea Crooker
  • Houlton - Gabby Gentle
  • Narraguagus - Autumn Peterson

3rd Team:

  • Centra - Sydney Gray
  • Houlton - Amelia Callnan
  • Bucksport - Alivia Shute and Jayden Tripp
  • Orono - Abby Haney
  • Dexter - Claire Fogler
  • Washington Academy - Avery Cates
  • Narraguagus - Natalie Stanwood
  • Mattanawcook Academy - Lily Wotton and Megan House

 

  • Player of the Year - Jetta Shook, Bucksport
  • Pitcher of the Year: Natalie Simpson, Bucksport
  • Coach of the Year: Rich Rotella, Bucksport

Class D

1st Team

  • PVHS - Emma Potter, Julia Young and Lauren Veino
  • Woodland - Brooke Smith, Kaylin Hamilton and Chloe Farrar
  • Stearns - Braidey Grisa
  • Machias - Meleah Rhodes and Skyler Tinker
  • PCHS/Greenville - Lakely St. Jean

2nd Team

  • PVHS - Lia Cummings and Allie LeBlanc
  • Searsport - Mia Lang and Lily Nadeau
  • Jonesport-Beals - Aspen Alley and Melody Gray
  • PCHS/Greenville - Alayna McMahon
  • Stearns - Madison Carr
  • Machias - Cassandra Dahl
  • Lee Academy - Hayden Soucy

3rd Team

  • PCHS/Greenville - Reese Starbird and Emery Chambers
  • Searsport - Liara Krumbholz
  • Lee Academy - Elena Linscott
  • Jonesport-Beals - Leah Beals
  • Schenck - Harlee Sprague
  • PVHS - Kamryn Miller
  • Woodland - Lydia Cropley

 

  • Player of the Year - Emma Potter PVHS
  • Pitcher of the Year - Brooke Smith - Woodland
  • Coach of the Year -  Jessica McKechnie - PVHS
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Categories: High School Softball

More From 92.9 The Ticket