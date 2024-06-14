Maine Association of Softball Coaches Announce Senior Class A/B and C/D All-Star Game Rosters

The Maine Association of Softball Coaches  announced the rosters for their Senior Class A/B and C/D All-Star games.

The C/D Game will be play at St. Joseph College in Standish on Tuesday June 18th at 3 p.m. with the C/B Game at 6 p.m.

A/B North 

  • Caribou - Emma Butler
  • Cony - Tori Webber
  • Edward Little - Tiana Avila
  • Ellsworth - Aaliya Manning
  • Gardiner - Lainey Cooley, Corrine Vasvary, Taylor Takatsu
  • Hampden Academy - Charlee Chute
  • John Bapst - Ariana Cross
  • Lawrence - Kaylee Elkins
  • Lewiston - Aubrey Peer
  • Medomak Calley - Madi Boynton, Haley Puchalski
  • Messalonskee - Elise McDonald
  • Mt. Ararat - Lexie Dupre
  • Nokomis - Sydney King, Mia Koots
  • Old Town - Alexis Degrasse, Saige Evans
  • Oxford Hills - Maddy Miller
  • Skowhegan - Carlie Jarvais, Lily Noyes, Annabelle Morris, Maddy Morris

A/B South

  • Cheverus - Kelsey Cassidy
  • Deering - Sophie Hill
  • Erskine Academy - Kenzie Kutniewski
  • Freeport - Rosie Paneka
  • Fryeburg Academy - Ana Maillett
  • Gorham - Sophia DiPhilippo, Amber Bretton
  • Gray-New Gloucester - Maisie Lerett
  • Leavitt - Sam DeBlois, Emily Poland
  • Lincoln Academy - Natalie Kaler
  • Marshwood - Lindsay Bennett
  • Massabesic - Ella Donovan
  • Oak Hill - Aubrey McElhaney
  • Poland - Gretchyn Paradis, Khloe O'Leary
  • Portland - Hannah Hawkes, Sadie Armstrong
  • Scarborough - Alana Sawyer, Samantha Cote
  • South Portland - Ella Nickerson, Andrea DiMauro
  • Westbrook - Haley Ball
  • Windham - Brooke Gerry
  • York - McKayla Kortes

C/D North

  • Ashland - Michaela Carney, Abby Doughty
  • Bucksport - Samantha Cyr, Lily Chiavelli
  • Central Aroostook - Isabel Pryor
  • Central - Chloe Daigle
  • Dexter - Hannah Dean
  • Hodgdon - Aleyah Matheson, Meghan Peters
  • Houlton - Gabby Gentle
  • Katahdin - Hunter Hartsgrove
  • Machias - Skyler Tinker
  • Mattanawcook Academy - Ava Sutherland, Lauren House
  • Orono - Emma LeBlanc
  • PVHS - Emma Porter, Julia Young
  • Southern Aroostook - Cam Shields, Madison Shields
  • Stearns - Braidley Girsa
  • Sumner - Brooklyn Newenham
  • Washington Academy - Sadie Story
  • Wisdom - Lily Roy, Colleen Thamson
  • Woodland - Brooke Smith

C/D South

  • Hall-Dale - Karalyn Coro, Ashlynn Donahue, Zoe Soule
  • Madison - Makenzie Robbins
  • Monmouth Academy - Madison Herr, June Foyt
  • Mount Abram - Adrianna Stinchfield
  • Mountain Valley - Mallorie Bourette, Brooke Bennett, Brooke Brown
  • NYA - Lily Rawnsley, Kailyn McIntyre
  • Richmond - Lila Viselli, Izzy Stewart
  • Sacopee Valley - Lea Dole, Lindsay Fox, Emma Boulanger
  • Searsport - Lily Nadeau
  • Spruce Mountain - Leah Burgess, Jazmin Pingree, Jayden Pingree
  • Telstar - Makenzie Eliot

Please note if there are any spelling errors, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them asap.

 

