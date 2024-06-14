Maine Association of Softball Coaches Announce Senior Class A/B and C/D All-Star Game Rosters
The Maine Association of Softball Coaches announced the rosters for their Senior Class A/B and C/D All-Star games.
The C/D Game will be play at St. Joseph College in Standish on Tuesday June 18th at 3 p.m. with the C/B Game at 6 p.m.
A/B North
- Caribou - Emma Butler
- Cony - Tori Webber
- Edward Little - Tiana Avila
- Ellsworth - Aaliya Manning
- Gardiner - Lainey Cooley, Corrine Vasvary, Taylor Takatsu
- Hampden Academy - Charlee Chute
- John Bapst - Ariana Cross
- Lawrence - Kaylee Elkins
- Lewiston - Aubrey Peer
- Medomak Calley - Madi Boynton, Haley Puchalski
- Messalonskee - Elise McDonald
- Mt. Ararat - Lexie Dupre
- Nokomis - Sydney King, Mia Koots
- Old Town - Alexis Degrasse, Saige Evans
- Oxford Hills - Maddy Miller
- Skowhegan - Carlie Jarvais, Lily Noyes, Annabelle Morris, Maddy Morris
A/B South
- Cheverus - Kelsey Cassidy
- Deering - Sophie Hill
- Erskine Academy - Kenzie Kutniewski
- Freeport - Rosie Paneka
- Fryeburg Academy - Ana Maillett
- Gorham - Sophia DiPhilippo, Amber Bretton
- Gray-New Gloucester - Maisie Lerett
- Leavitt - Sam DeBlois, Emily Poland
- Lincoln Academy - Natalie Kaler
- Marshwood - Lindsay Bennett
- Massabesic - Ella Donovan
- Oak Hill - Aubrey McElhaney
- Poland - Gretchyn Paradis, Khloe O'Leary
- Portland - Hannah Hawkes, Sadie Armstrong
- Scarborough - Alana Sawyer, Samantha Cote
- South Portland - Ella Nickerson, Andrea DiMauro
- Westbrook - Haley Ball
- Windham - Brooke Gerry
- York - McKayla Kortes
C/D North
- Ashland - Michaela Carney, Abby Doughty
- Bucksport - Samantha Cyr, Lily Chiavelli
- Central Aroostook - Isabel Pryor
- Central - Chloe Daigle
- Dexter - Hannah Dean
- Hodgdon - Aleyah Matheson, Meghan Peters
- Houlton - Gabby Gentle
- Katahdin - Hunter Hartsgrove
- Machias - Skyler Tinker
- Mattanawcook Academy - Ava Sutherland, Lauren House
- Orono - Emma LeBlanc
- PVHS - Emma Porter, Julia Young
- Southern Aroostook - Cam Shields, Madison Shields
- Stearns - Braidley Girsa
- Sumner - Brooklyn Newenham
- Washington Academy - Sadie Story
- Wisdom - Lily Roy, Colleen Thamson
- Woodland - Brooke Smith
C/D South
- Hall-Dale - Karalyn Coro, Ashlynn Donahue, Zoe Soule
- Madison - Makenzie Robbins
- Monmouth Academy - Madison Herr, June Foyt
- Mount Abram - Adrianna Stinchfield
- Mountain Valley - Mallorie Bourette, Brooke Bennett, Brooke Brown
- NYA - Lily Rawnsley, Kailyn McIntyre
- Richmond - Lila Viselli, Izzy Stewart
- Sacopee Valley - Lea Dole, Lindsay Fox, Emma Boulanger
- Searsport - Lily Nadeau
- Spruce Mountain - Leah Burgess, Jazmin Pingree, Jayden Pingree
- Telstar - Makenzie Eliot
Please note if there are any spelling errors, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them asap.