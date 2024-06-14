Maine Association of Softball Coaches Announce Senior Class A/B and C/D All-Star Game Rosters

The Maine Association of Softball Coaches announced the rosters for their Senior Class A/B and C/D All-Star games.

The C/D Game will be play at St. Joseph College in Standish on Tuesday June 18th at 3 p.m. with the C/B Game at 6 p.m.

A/B North

Caribou - Emma Butler

Cony - Tori Webber

Edward Little - Tiana Avila

Ellsworth - Aaliya Manning

Gardiner - Lainey Cooley, Corrine Vasvary, Taylor Takatsu

Hampden Academy - Charlee Chute

John Bapst - Ariana Cross

Lawrence - Kaylee Elkins

Lewiston - Aubrey Peer

Medomak Calley - Madi Boynton, Haley Puchalski

Messalonskee - Elise McDonald

Mt. Ararat - Lexie Dupre

Nokomis - Sydney King, Mia Koots

Old Town - Alexis Degrasse, Saige Evans

Oxford Hills - Maddy Miller

Skowhegan - Carlie Jarvais, Lily Noyes, Annabelle Morris, Maddy Morris

A/B South

Cheverus - Kelsey Cassidy

Deering - Sophie Hill

Erskine Academy - Kenzie Kutniewski

Freeport - Rosie Paneka

Fryeburg Academy - Ana Maillett

Gorham - Sophia DiPhilippo, Amber Bretton

Gray-New Gloucester - Maisie Lerett

Leavitt - Sam DeBlois, Emily Poland

Lincoln Academy - Natalie Kaler

Marshwood - Lindsay Bennett

Massabesic - Ella Donovan

Oak Hill - Aubrey McElhaney

Poland - Gretchyn Paradis, Khloe O'Leary

Portland - Hannah Hawkes, Sadie Armstrong

Scarborough - Alana Sawyer, Samantha Cote

South Portland - Ella Nickerson, Andrea DiMauro

Westbrook - Haley Ball

Windham - Brooke Gerry

York - McKayla Kortes

C/D North

Ashland - Michaela Carney, Abby Doughty

Bucksport - Samantha Cyr, Lily Chiavelli

Central Aroostook - Isabel Pryor

Central - Chloe Daigle

Dexter - Hannah Dean

Hodgdon - Aleyah Matheson, Meghan Peters

Houlton - Gabby Gentle

Katahdin - Hunter Hartsgrove

Machias - Skyler Tinker

Mattanawcook Academy - Ava Sutherland, Lauren House

Orono - Emma LeBlanc

PVHS - Emma Porter, Julia Young

Southern Aroostook - Cam Shields, Madison Shields

Stearns - Braidley Girsa

Sumner - Brooklyn Newenham

Washington Academy - Sadie Story

Wisdom - Lily Roy, Colleen Thamson

Woodland - Brooke Smith

C/D South

Hall-Dale - Karalyn Coro, Ashlynn Donahue, Zoe Soule

Madison - Makenzie Robbins

Monmouth Academy - Madison Herr, June Foyt

Mount Abram - Adrianna Stinchfield

Mountain Valley - Mallorie Bourette, Brooke Bennett, Brooke Brown

NYA - Lily Rawnsley, Kailyn McIntyre

Richmond - Lila Viselli, Izzy Stewart

Sacopee Valley - Lea Dole, Lindsay Fox, Emma Boulanger

Searsport - Lily Nadeau

Spruce Mountain - Leah Burgess, Jazmin Pingree, Jayden Pingree

Telstar - Makenzie Eliot

Please note if there are any spelling errors, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them asap.