1 Nokomis Beats #8 Oceanside 12-2 as Hawthorne Homers Driving in 3 Runs

The #1 Nokomis Warriors beat the #8 Oceanside Mariners 12-2 on Thursday afternoon in Newport in the Class B North Quarterfinals. The big blow came in the 1st inning when Addy Hawthorne homered, driving in 3 runs.

Mia Coots pitched a complete game for the Warriors, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 9 and walked 1.

Hawthorne was 1-2, driving in 3 runs and walking twice. She scored 2 runs. Hallie Coots batting leadoff was 2-3 with a double. Raegan King had a double. Mia Coots, Jenna Sawtelle, Makenzie Watson and Annie Nyce all singled for the Warriors.

Kayla Morse stole 3 bases and Hawthorne swiped 1 bag.

Charlotte Quinn started in the circle for the Mariners. She went 1.2 innings, allowing 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 1.

Aubrey Hoose had 2 triples and Jordan Hoose had a single. A. Philbrook had a double.

Oceanside's season comes to a close with a 7-11 record.

Nokomis is now 15-2. The Warriors will host Hermon on Saturday, June 8th in a Class B North Semifinal in Newport.